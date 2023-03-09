Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall, spokesman says

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized following a fall at a hotel in Washington late Wednesday, a spokesman for the senator said.

"This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner," spokesman David Popp told USA TODAY. "He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment.”

In 2019, the Kentucky Republican, 81, who served as majority leader from 2015 to 2021, tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, suffering a shoulder fracture.

