These Senate Races Could Change Everything

The presidential election isn’t the only one we’re keeping tabs on tonight. There’s a good chance — three in four, according to FiveThirtyEight — that Democrats will flip the U.S. Senate blue in 2020, which is a big deal. If the Senate stays Republican-controlled, it’s quite possible that much of a potential President Joe Biden’s agenda would be dead on arrival. But if it flips blue, even though it would be a close majority, it could help a Democratic president’s agenda, unclog the backup of unpassed laws in Congress (thanks, Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell), and prevent more extremist judges from being confirmed.



There are several key races in the Senate that will be decided in this election. Ahead are the battleground states we’re watching the most closely. We'll update you as the results are called.



Mark Kelly (D), an astronaut and U.S. Navy captain-turned-gun reform activist, is running against Trump loyalist Sen. Martha McSally (R), who was appointed to Sen. John McCain's seat after he passed away. Kelly is the husband of former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt in 2011; together, they went on to found Giffords, an organization dedicated to ending gun violence.

Winner: John Hickenlooper (D)



Winner: John Hickenlooper (D)

Former governor John Hickenlooper (D) challenged Sen. Cory Gardner (R), a Trump yes-man, in the purple-blue state's U.S. Senate election.

Cal Cunningham (D) is leading in the polls despite a sexting scandal, challenging Sen. Thom Tillis (R) in this quintessential battleground state. Tillis has been attacking Cunningham's "personal behavior" on campaign stops, but it hasn't seemed to matter — in fact, more people started donating to Cunningham when Tillis went after him.