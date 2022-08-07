Senate Democrats push sweeping climate, health care bill as Republicans try to slow passage

Kenneth Tran and Dylan Wells, USA TODAY
·5 min read

WASHINGTON – The sun a rose Sunday morning on Capitol Hill as bleary-eyed senators continued to work through a series of amendments to a wide-ranging climate, health care and tax spending bill that Democrats are racing to approve and Republicans are trying to block, or at least slow down.

It’s part of a rare weekend session for the Senate as Democrats push to pass their ambitious bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022  before they leave Capitol Hill for their traditional August recess.

Democrats are advancing the bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, through the budget reconciliation process, which means they have to clear a few procedural hurdles to send the bill to the House and eventually President Joe Biden’s desk.

Inflation Reduction Act details: Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Leader Schumer reach deal on energy, drug prices, taxes

What’s the budget reconciliation process?

Senate Democrats  are using the budget reconciliation process to move the bill, allowing them to avoid the 60-vote threshold to overcome a Republican filibuster. The process allows the bill to pass with 50 votes, meaning all they need is a strict-party line vote with their 50-50 majority (Vice President Kamala Harris would cast a tie-breaking vote). No Republicans are expected to support the final version.

The process has one major caveat – provisions in the bill must be related to the budget in some capacity. Any bill that is on track to reconciliation must first go through the Senate Parliamentarian, who combs through the bill for any violation of what's been dubbed the Byrd Rule. It was named after Virginia Democratic Sen. Harry F. Byrd Sr., a fiscal hawk.

On Saturday morning, Democrats got some good news when they learned that Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough deemed that reconciliation could be applied to large parts of the bill regarding climate initiatives and allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug costs for seniors.

" ... We are one step closer to finally taking on Big Pharma and lowering Rx drug prices for millions of Americans," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, speaks during a news conference about the Inflation Reduction Act outside the U.S. Capitol on August 4, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, speaks during a news conference about the Inflation Reduction Act outside the U.S. Capitol on August 4, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Later Saturday evening, Democrats received more welcome news as Schumer's office announced that the Congressional Budget Office confirmed that the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 meets reconciliation instructions, allowing the bill to move forward on the Senate floor.

What led up to this?

Last week, Schumer, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., unexpectedly announced a deal on a massive spending bill that would combat climate change, reduce prescription drug prices and lower the federal deficit.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks to reporters outside of his office in the Hart Senate Office Building on August 02, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks to reporters outside of his office in the Hart Senate Office Building on August 02, 2022 in Washington, DC.

With Republicans expected to do well in the November midterm elections, the bill  could present a potentially huge victory for Biden and congressional Democrats after they had lost faith in Manchin for shooting down the president's much more ambitious Build Back Better plan last year.

What happens first and when?

On Saturday evening, the Senate agreed by a party-line vote of 50-50 with Harris breaking the tie start what could have been up to 20 hours of debate, equally divided between Democrats and Republicans. But leaders of both parties opted to move straight to votes on amendments after only a few hours of debate.

The bill will "lower costs for American families. It's gonna address some of the basic needs families have been having for generations in terms of daily costs of life that are too expensive that are going to be lowered because of this work," Harris told reporters after casting the tie-breaking vote.

Once debate ended, a "vote-a-rama" on amendments to the bill began.

What’s a vote-a-rama?

In a vote-a-rama, senators can offer up an unlimited amount of amendments to a bill but the process is expedited.

There is only one minute allocated for debate, equally divided between both sides. Then, senators are given 10 minutes to vote. This process repeats for every single amendment.

The first amendment was offered by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday. His proposal would have sped up Medicare's ability to negotiate lower pharmaceutical costs and expanded the list of drugs on which they could impose price caps. It failed 99-1.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 30, 2021.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 30, 2021.

The Senate last held a vote-a-rama a year ago when it adopted a budget resolution for fiscal year 2022. In that instance, senators offered up 43 amendments for a vote, leading to a session that lasted around 14 hours.

Senators had voted on 18 amendments by 7 a.m., with at least a dozen more  on amendments to go.

The majority of amendments were proposed by Republicans, on issues like the IRS, energy production, and immigration. Many failed 50-50 with no senator crossing party lines.

Sanders proposed the most amendments on the Democratic side of the aisle. None of the amendments overnight passed.

What’s the point of it?

Most amendments are expected to come from Republicans, who are furious over the deal which was negotiated without their input.

Republican-proposed amendments are expected to fail. But the vote-a-rama will allow Republicans to make Democrats vote on tough issues that could be used for ads on the campaign trail this falll.

The deal also incited the anger of some on the left, who have criticized the bill's investment in new fossil fuel development – likely due to the importance natural gas and coal are to the economy of Manchin's home state.

Progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on the Senate floor Wednesday, urged lawmakers "to do everything possible to take on the greed of the fossil fuel industry," and promised to offer an amendment nixing fossil fuel investments in the bill.

Sanders' amendment is expected to fail as the bill is contingent on Manchin's support.

Once all proposed amendments are voted on and senators agree on the final language of the bill, then it will head to a final vote. Assuming Schumer keeps all his Democratic colleagues in line, the bill is expected pass in a party-line vote of 50-50, with Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

“Look, (Republicans are) going to do lots of amendments, we don't know what else they will do but as I said, I believe we will have 50 votes to pass this legislation at the end of the day,” Schumer said during a Friday press conference.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Senate begins 'vote-a-rama' on Inflation Reduction Act

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Democrats brace for insulin fight on Inflation Reduction Act

    Democrats want to cap the price of insulin to $35

  • Milwaukee tapped to host 2024 Republican National Convention

    Republicans will hold their 2024 U.S. presidential nominating convention in Milwaukee, the party's chairwoman said on Friday, choosing a city in the key battleground state of Wisconsin. "Milwaukee is a world-class city, and we are eager to see it shine in the spotlight come 2024," Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Twitter. In 2016, Republican Donald Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 25,000 votes out of 2.8 million cast in his successful bid for the presidency.

  • One More Hurdle for Democrats’ Tax, Climate Bill: ‘Vote-a-Rama’

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats plan to finish their climate, health and tax package this weekend, but only after enduring a marathon “vote-a-rama,” the quirky procedure that requires slogging through a theoretically unlimited number of amendments.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russia

  • Chuck Schumer wants to dare Republicans to vote against a popular $35 insulin cap

    Schumer's maneuver would set the stage for a tough vote for Republicans, since capping insulin is highly popular.

  • Alabama City Disbands Entire Police Department Over Racist Text

    The Vincent city council passed a resolution to disband the department after the racist text surfaced.

  • Republican Newhouse advances in Washington primary over Trump-backed challenger

    U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse of Washington, one of 10 House Republicans who bucked the party and voted to impeach former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, defeated a Trump-backed challenger and advanced to the general election, Edison Research projected late on Friday. Newhouse's opponents included Loren Culp, whose campaign website boasts a Trump endorsement and contains a picture of Culp with the former president. Newhouse, who was first elected in 2014, will face off against Doug White, a farmer and restaurateur who is running on the Democratic ticket, in the Nov. 8 general election where voters will decide which party will control Congress.

  • Barcelona expect to wrap up deal for Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso

    Alonso is understood to want to return to his native Spain to be closer to family.

  • Republicans amplify Bernie Sanders’s criticisms of Democrats’ climate and health care legislation

    Sanders defends Republicans parroting his criticism, says ‘the truth is the truth’

  • Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Democrats' drug price controls

    Democrats say the Senate parliamentarian has narrowed the party's plan for curbing drug prices but left it largely intact.

  • Braves vs. Mets Highlights

    Alonso, Scherzer power Mets' 6-2 win over Braves

  • GOP Rep who voted to impeach advances in Washington primary

    Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Donald Trump, advanced Friday to the general election following days of vote counts in Washington state's primary, but fellow Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler saw her advantage against an opponent endorsed by Trump rapidly shrink to within recount territory with thousands of votes left to count. Both drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Newhouse, the four-term incumbent in the 4th Congressional District in central Washington and Democrat Doug White were essentially tied, with each capturing about 25% of the vote on a crowded ballot.

  • Voices: Kyrsten Sinema changed her mind — but now Bernie Sanders is an issue

    Joe Manchin was seen giving Sinema the hard sell earlier this week, and he looked like he was enjoying it. Her sudden decision to sign on to the latest bill was surprising and encouraging. Yet it’s hardly the end of the Democrats’ problems

  • Senate parliamentarian gives green light to most of Democrats' drug pricing plan

    The Senate parliamentarian has signed off on key climate and health care provisions in the Democrats' major spending bill. The rulings from Elizabeth MacDonough, the chamber's non-partisan rule keeper, come before an expected vote Saturday afternoon to begin debate on the $739 billion climate, health care and tax package titled the "Inflation Reduction Act." Democrats are using a fast-track process known as reconciliation to pass the bill through a simple majority vote.

  • WRAPUP 2-UN's nuclear watchdog warns on Ukraine plant; Russia shells 'dozens' of towns

    The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency raised grave concern about shelling at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine, as its military said Russian forces had attacked dozens of front-line towns. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what President Vladimir Putin termed a "special military operation", the conflict has settled into a war of attrition fought largely in Ukraine's east and south.

  • In wake of floods, typical barbs at Kentucky political event

    FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — Republicans running for governor in 2023 took the stage at Kentucky's biggest political event Saturday, bashing Gov. Andy Beshear's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic while offering support for recovery efforts that the Democratic governor is leading in the wake of historic flooding and tornadoes. While his challengers aimed zingers at him, Beshear spent the day consoling families displaced by flash flooding that swamped the Appalachian region more than a week ago, killing

  • Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink

    For the past three decades, South Carolina lawmakers have chipped away at abortion access, requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods, and banning the procedure early in the pregnancy: first after 20 weeks, then after six. Politicians, mostly Republican, are noting what happened this month in Kansas, where nearly 60% of voters rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed the state's conservative Legislature to ban abortion. Republican Donald Trump received 56% of the 2020 presidential vote in Kansas. Trump won 55% in South Carolina.

  • Drug-Price Bill Pruned in Senate in Partial Industry Win

    (Bloomberg) -- Medicare was cleared to negotiate drug prices for the first time by the Senate’s top rules official, though the Democrats’ proposal intended to cap price increases for prescription drugs in the commercial market was blocked.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payment

  • Sean Hannity Wants Low Income Americans to Have No Lives

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettySean Hannity doesn’t think you’re spending enough of your life at work. In a recent discussion on his talk radio show, he suggested that Americans who are struggling financially just need to work more. A lot more. Like, practically every waking hour of their lives.That’s insane. Americans already have to spend far more of their time at work than their counterparts in economically comparable countries. The United States is the only ind

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,