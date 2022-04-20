Senate passes DeSantis congressional redistricting map, ignoring claims it was bullied

Mary Ellen Klas
·5 min read

Pushing back against allegations that it was being bullied by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Senate passed a map drawn by the governor’s staff that favors Republicans and eliminates two districts represented by Black Democrats.

The Senate voted 24-15 along party lines and sent it to the House, where it is expected to be approved on Thursday. Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, was absent for the vote. She was boycotting the session because she said legislators had ceded their authority to draw maps to the governor.

By approving the governor’s map without making any changes to the configuration, the Senate was forced to do an about-face on a district it had defended as legal and constitutional.

Congressional District 5, a sprawling district that stretches from Gadsden County in North Florida to Jacksonville, was drawn by plaintiffs who challenged the 2012 redistricting maps passed by the Legislature and approved by the court. It is now held by U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, a Tallahassee Democrat, and the Senate had not only revived the district in its map but defended it as a necessary component to abide by the requirement in the Florida Constitution that legislators not diminish the ability for racial and language minorities to elect candidates of their choice.

Lawson’s election in 2017 was the first time in state history that many of the Black communities along the former plantation corridor that borders Georgia had been represented in Congress by a Black lawmaker. The region includes Gadsden County, the state’s only Black-majority county.

A redistricting map sits on the desk of Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami as debate on amendments to Senate Bill 2-C: Establishing the Congressional Districts of the State goes on during an evening meeting of the Senate Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Taddeo chose to boycott the special session.
A redistricting map sits on the desk of Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami as debate on amendments to Senate Bill 2-C: Establishing the Congressional Districts of the State goes on during an evening meeting of the Senate Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Taddeo chose to boycott the special session.

DeSantis, however, threatened to veto the Senate congressional map if it reached his desk. The House and Senate then prepared a compromise plan that offered the governor a primary map and a backup plan in the event that a court rejected that one.

The governor vetoed it anyway and argued that the Legislature’s version of Congressional District 5 violated the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

In his veto message, the governor said that recent court rulings required that for the district to be drawn as a majority-minority district, it must have at least 50% of its voting age population be Black and include cohesive communities that can be drawn in a geographically compact shape.

Dismantling two Black-represented districts

Because District 5 did not fit that criteria, the governor’s legal team advised that the district was not a cohesive community and therefore not protected under the state Constitution. They made a similar calculation when reviewing Congressional District 10, the Orlando-based district held by U.S. Rep. Val Demings, a Black Democrat. The governor’s office dismantled it and divided its voters into neighboring districts.

Senate Redistricting Committee Chair Ray Rodrigues said in an interview with the Herald/Times that the Senate rejected two of the governor’s maps in January and February because they did not comply with what they interpreted as the court rulings related to Florida’s anti-gerrymanding Fair Districts standards.

But since then, federal court rulings from Wisconsin and Alabama have persuaded the Senate’s GOP leaders to change course and adopt the governor’s approach, he said.

“When you put those decisions together, with the two previous decisions done after Fair Districts was adopted, then it becomes clear — as the governor has drawn attention to — that there’s a conflict between the protections of the Fair Districts amendments and the more recent application of the federal Voting Rights Act,’’ said Rodrigues, an Estero Republican. “That’s a conflict only the court can resolve.”

Senate Democrats on Wednesday lamented the disregard for the Fair Districts amendments and what they considered an intentional attempt to diminish Black voting strength to benefit Republicans.

“What I’m worried about is this consistent abuse of power,’’ said Sen. Janet Cruz, a Tampa Democrat. “This is a stage four

malignancy, and this will be the death of democracy.”

From left to right, Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, Sen. Manny Diaz, R-Hialeah and Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby confer as debate on amendments to Senate Bill 2-C: Establishing the Congressional Districts of the State, goes on during an evening meeting of the Senate Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.
From left to right, Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, Sen. Manny Diaz, R-Hialeah and Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby confer as debate on amendments to Senate Bill 2-C: Establishing the Congressional Districts of the State, goes on during an evening meeting of the Senate Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.

Complaints of the Senate’s being bullied

Sen. Randolph Bracy, an Ocoee Democrat and candidate for Congress in the Orlando district, called DeSantis a “bully” and urged senators to stand up to him.

“Bullies don’t respect weakness, they only respect power and strength,” Bracy said. “If we continue to do this. It’s only going to get worse.”

In an apparent jab at Senate President Wilton Simpson, a Trilby Republican who is running for agriculture commissioner this year, Bracy said he believes the Senate is bowing down to the governor’s wishes because “he has threatened primary opponents” in his own party.

DeSantis has twice declined to endorse Simpson in the race when asked about it by reporters in recent weeks, including one time in Miami when Simpson was standing right next to him at a press conference.

Sen. Lori Berman, a West Palm Beach Democrat, noted that the map does not reflect Florida’s voting diversity or the state’s closely divided political margins.

“We created a congressional map that has 20 Republicans and eight Democrats…that’s clearly not a 3% differential,’’ she said.

Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, said that five of the Senate’s six Black Democrats were elected in districts that do not have a majority of Black voters, so “to say that these maps are hurting minorities is not correct. It depends on who runs for these districts.”

“These are constitutional maps.,’’ she concluded. “I think they are very thoughtful. I don’t think anyone who votes for them today are racist or are following the direct will of the governor.”

Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Miami Beach Democrat, said that there are six Black lawmakers in the Senate and 21 in the House — a 16.5% blended average, he said, “which is exactly the Black population in the state of Florida,” but the governor’s map will leave only two Black districts out of the 28 congressional districts.

Rodrigues rejected the claim that the Legislature abdicated its responsibility by allowing the governor to veto its map and then passing his without modification. “I disagree with that,’’ he said. “We would abdicate our responsibility if we failed to pass a map and allow the courts to do it.”

He also said they weren’t bullied. “The governor has always had a role in the process,’’ he said.

The Florida House on Wednesday also took up its congressional map and is expected to pass it on Thursday.

Herald/Times Tallahassee bureau reporter Ana Ceballos contribute to this report.

Mary Ellen Klas can be reached at meklas@miamiherald.com and @MaryEllenKlas

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Legal experts question conclusions of NHLPA report on Kyle Beach

    Despite inconsistent reports and mixed recollections, the independent investigation made clear conclusions.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.