Senate passes $1.7 trillion spending package: what made the cut — and what didn't

Sarah Elbeshbishi, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The Senate overwhelmingly passed a $1.7 trillion spending package Thursday that includes record amounts for domestic programs and defense priorities as lawmakers scrambled to approve the sweeping bill as a foreboding winter storm threatened to paralyze the nation's capital.

The House was poised to follow suit later Thursday and approve the measure to fund the rest of the 2023 fiscal year that runs through Sept. 30 and avoid a partial government shutdown set to take effect 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

The Senate's 68-29 vote came the day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed a joint session of Congress urged lawmakers to approve billions in additional military, economic and humanitarian assistance as it tries to repel Russia's invasion. The spending bill includes nearly $45 billion for Ukraine.

"This is one of the most significant appropriations packages we have done in a very long time The range of people it helps is large indeed," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the floor before the vote. "After a lot of hard work and compromise, the Senate is funding the government with aggressive investment in American families, workers and national defense."

The bipartisan legislation would allocate $772.5 billion for non-defense discretionary programs and $858 billion in defense funding, according to the bill's summary. Aside from additional emergency assistance to Ukraine, the package includes money for NATO allies as well as funding for rural development, food assistance programs and support for the military and veterans.

Despite running more than 4,000 pages, the measure left out several measures demanded by progressive advocates, including the extension of a more generous child tax credit and legislation known as the EQUAL Act that would eliminate federal sentencing disparities between drug offenses involving crack cocaine and powder cocaine.

Senate passage of the bill was held up by wrangling over Title 42, a Trump-era policy that permits Customs and Border Protection to expel migrants without the usual legal review to Mexico or to their home countries to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in holding facilities.

Although some key measures were left out of the package, several agencies and programs were set to receive a boost in spending.

A TikTok ban and Ukrainian aid: What made the cut?

  • TikTok ban: The spending bill requires the Biden administration to establish guidelines to remove TikTok from government devices over concern of the social media platform's Chinese parent company ByteDance. This ban comes just as a number of state have ordered restrictions on TikTok on government devices amid warnings that the Chinese government could require ByteDance to provide user data collected by the app.

  • Electoral Count Act: Legislation to reform the 1887 Electoral Count Act, which was at the center of former President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election results, was among the pieces of legislation included in the sweeping spending bill. The bill, an effort to prevent a repeat of the chaos engulfing the Jan. 6 certification of the Electoral College tabulation, would send appeals directly to the U.S. Supreme Court and makes clear the vice president's role in overseeing the count is solely ceremonial.

  • Ukrainian aid: The Senate approved about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine, $8 billion more than the requested $37 billion by President Joe Biden, according to Sen. Patrick Leahy, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. The U.S. has already provided $68 billion in military, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

  • Increased defense spending: Defense spending would rise nearly 10% including a pay raise for troops increases in housing and food allowances for military families and increased funding for public school constructions on military bases. The bill also allocated more than $106.2 million to repair military facilities damaged by hurricanes Ian and Fiona.

  • Disaster aid: Lawmakers also approved roughly $40 billion to help communities recovering from a range of national disasters, including $1.67 for wastewater treatment and drinking water facilities damaged by hurricanes Ian and Fiona.

Larger child tax credit nixed: What was left out?

  • Child tax credit: Despite being a top priority for Democrats, a child tax credit expansion that began in response to the pandemic was not included in the sweeping bill. Democratic lawmakers sought to revive the temporary expansion of the program featured in the American Rescue Plan, which lowered eligibility requirements so lower-income families could qualify for the credit.

  • EQUAL Act: Legislation to eliminate federal sentencing disparities between drug offenses – specifically crack cocaine vs. powder cocaine – failed to make the final cut. The bill, which passed the House in September 2021, would have established the same quantity thresholds – and criminal offenses/penalties – for both substances.

  • SAFE Banking Act: The Safe and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, which the cannabis industry has long sought, also failed to make it. It would have given cannabis businesses access to additional financial services, including digital transactions. The Senate did not vote on the legislation despite the House passing it April 2021 for the fifth time.

  • Big Tech regulation: Despite the bipartisan support to restrict the power of corporations, a string of antitrust reform legislation was also left out of the spending package. The Open App Markets Act, which would impose additional regulations on app stores, was among the bills left on the chopping block.

Now what?

Although the $1.7 billion bill has cleared a major hurdle, it still has yet to pass the House, which it's expected to do late Thursday.

Contributing: John Fritze

Go deeper

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Government shutdown avoided: Senate passes $1.7 Trillion spending plan

