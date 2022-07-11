Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tests positive for COVID-19

Hannah Getahun
·1 min read
Chuck Schumer
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson announced Sunday.

  • Schumer is double boosted and his symptoms are mild.

  • He will quarantine and work remotely this week, his spokesperson said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tested positive for COVID-19 as a part of his regular testing regimen and is reporting mild symptoms, a spokesperson announced Sunday.

"The Leader is fully vaccinated and double boosted, and has very mild symptoms," Justin Goodman, spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, said in a statement.

The 71-year-old senator encouraged people to get their vaccines and announced that he will quarantine this week and work remotely, per CDC guidance.

"Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he's not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near constant contact with his colleagues," Goodman said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

