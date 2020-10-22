Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Subpoenas To Twitter, Facebook CEOs

The Senate Judiciary Committee authorized subpoenas to the CEOs os Facebook and Twitter as Republicans investigate what they see as anti-conservative bias on the platforms.
The social media giants have long held that they are neutral when the moderate third party content on their platforms and that there is no evidence of systemic bias. On Facebook, for example, some of its highest trafficked content come from conservative voices.
But the Senate Judiciary Committee’s action comes after Twitter and Facebook took steps to restrict access to a New York Post story on Hunter Biden. The platforms, under pressure to curb disinformation so close to the election, had cautioned that the claims made in the story were unverified.
All Republicans voted yes. No Democrats were present, as they boycotted an earlier vote on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
More to come.
