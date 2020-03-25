Senate Heads for Vote Today on Record Stimulus Package

(Bloomberg) -- The Senate is planning a vote Wednesday on the biggest economic rescue measure in U.S. history, a more than $2 trillion package of spending and tax breaks to bolster the hobbled U.S. economy and fund a nationwide effort to contain the coronavirus.

The legislation was furiously drafted after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic leader Chuck Schumer announced early Wednesday morning that they struck an agreement after several days of marathon negotiations that also involved Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“The Senate is going to stand together, act together, and pass this historic relief package today,” McConnell said as the chamber opened for business. He said the timing of the vote would be set once he consults with Schumer, who called the agreement “outstanding.”

President Donald Trump has urged Congress to act quickly.

Even with the Senate open, text of the legislation still hadn’t been released, and there were few details on all the provisions.

It will include about $500 billion in loans and assistance for larger companies, as well as states and cities, according to the latest drafts being circulated.

That includes struggling U.S. airlines, which will be eligible to receive federal loans, as well as direct cash assistance if they are willing to give an option for an ownership stake to the government. The rescue package provides $25 billion in loans to air carriers. It also would offer $25 billion in the strings-attached aid to passenger carriers and $3 billion to airline contractors providing ground staff such as caterers. Cargo haulers would be offered $4 billion in strings-attached aid.

The deal also includes $17 billion in loans earmarked for companies deemed critical to national security, which is intended to assist Boeing Co. though the legislation doesn’t mention the company by name.

Democrats demanded and won a series of restraints on corporations that benefit from loans or investments from the Treasury Department, as well as an oversight mechanism for who gets money.

Any company receiving a government loan would be subject to a ban on stock buybacks through the term of the loan plus one additional year. They also would have to limit executive bonuses and take steps to protect workers. The Treasury Department would have to disclose the terms of loans or other aid to companies and a new Treasury inspector general would oversee the lending program.

Notably, Democrats won language that would bar any business owned by Trump or his family from getting loans from Treasury. Businesses owned by members of Congress, heads of executive departments and Vice President Mike Pence also would be blocked.

There is a separate pot of more than $350 billion for small businesses. Much of that will be in loans through the Small Business Administration and banks, guaranteed by federal government. The loans used for payroll, mortgage and rent will be forgiven.

For individuals the package provides direct payments to lower- and middle-income Americans of $1,200 for each adult, as well as $500 for each child. Unemployment insurance would be expanded to provide extra $600 a week on top of state benefits, which currently vary in length and amount, eligibility would be expanded to cover more workers.

The bill provides a tax credit for companies that retain employees even if they’ve been mandated to close or seen a significant drop-off in business. Student loan borrowers who get assistance from their employers on paying those back don’t have to pay income tax on the aid.

GOP Senator Pat Toomey told reporters the plan will provide $100 billion directly to hospitals and health care providers, $250 million in hospital grants, and large investment for vaccines and test kits. No one will be charged for coronavirus tests.

While there is little doubt the legislation will pass, getting Congress to act quickly will require the consent of essentially every member of Congress.

Any one senator has the power to delay a swift vote. The same applies to the House, where lawmakers are currently on a recess. Pelosi and Republican leaders were trying to line up their members for approval by unanimous consent, which wouldn’t require them to return to Washington for a recorded vote. Several Democrats told Pelosi in a closed-door conference call on Tuesday that they are not comfortable with simply rubber stamping a Senate-passed bill.

The S&P 500 Index rose after fluctuating between gains and losses early in the the trading day, following Tuesday’s 9.4% surge in anticipation of the deal between the White House and Congress.

The size of the stimulus package is unprecedented, dwarfing the approximately $800 billion Obama stimulus that passed five months after the 2008 financial crash.

Together with Fed intervention, the proposed legislation amounted to a $6 trillion stimulus, according to White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, or about 30% of annual GDP.

The package will likely more than double a U.S budget deficit that was already set to hit $1 trillion this year before the outbreak. It also may not be the last infusion of government spending in response to the spread of the virus.

Lawmakers universally expressed a sense of urgency as the nation’s economy deteriorates and the health outlook grows more dire. The World Health Organization said the U.S. has the potential to become the new epicenter of the global pandemic as the number of known infections soars.

The proposal is the third -- and biggest -- plan by Congress to confront the coronavirus crisis as the disease spreads.

An initial $8 billion plan passed by Congress March 5 is funding emergency health care needs stemming from the coronavirus, and a second plan enacted last week will provide many Americans with paid sick leave, food assistance and free coronavirus testing. It also will send tens of billions in fresh aid to states.

