House goes Red; Senate GOP sticks with Mitch McConnell as leader: Live Updates

Sen. Mitch McConnell will continue in his role as Senate minority leader for another session of Congress, after his reelection to the post on Wednesday. McConnell bested his only challenger, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, gaining three-quarters of the vote.

And both CBS and CNN have called the final race needed for GOP control of the house. Despite a disappointing midterms for the GOP that saw Democrats keep the Senate, Republicans still managed to win a majority in Congress' lower chamber.

Eight days past Election Day, it was not yet clear which party would control the House of Representatives, with the Republican Party just one seat away from gaining a majority.

All of this is happening in the context of former President Donald Trump: He announced Tuesday night that he would make a third bid for the White House, despite mounting criticism from Republicans about being a drag on the ticket.

McConnell: ‘I’m not going anywhere’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell emerged triumphant from the vote, in which he won about 75% of the tally.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he said.

McConnell gave a smile and a thumbs up as he boarded an elevator on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

McConnell, who has been the Republican Senate leader since 2007, had faced a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott following disappointing midterm election results, but said he didn’t take it personally.

“I’m not in any way offended by having an opponent or a few votes in opposition,” he said.

– Rachel Looker

Senate GOP reelects Sens. John Thune, John Barrasso; replaces Rick Scott in leadership vote

As Senate Republicans voted to keep Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as the top GOP leader, lawmakers also reelected Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., as second-in-command as whip, and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., as the GOP conference chair.

West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito was elected as vice chair of the GOP conference, replacing Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, who was elected to serve as the party’s policy committee chair during Wednesday’s leadership vote.

The party also elected Montana Sen. Steve Daines as the National Republican Senatorial Committee chair, replacing Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who challenged McConnell for the top GOP leadership role instead. Scott lost to McConnell after three-quarters of the caucus voted for the Kentucky lawmaker.

– Sarah Elbeshbishi

Sen. Cruz: Closed-door vote was ‘cordial discussion’

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who voted for Rick Scott, called the closed-door meeting to determine Senate leadership a “cordial” discussion.

“It was not a discussion that was focused on concessions, it was instead a largely cordial discussion, but a serious discussion about how in the minority we can effectively stop this administration's disastrous policies,” Cruz said.

He said he believes voters want bold, strong conservative leadership – and “not merely acquiescing.”

“I think for the last two years the Republican Senate Minority did not use all the tools at its disposal and I think that’s insane, so that's the position I articulated forcibly,” he said.

- Rachel Looker

Hawley: GOP must 'do something different if we ever want to be a majority party'

Missouri Sen. Josh Harley, who voted for Rick Scott, told reporters after the meeting that the disappointing result of last week’s midterm election is reason enough for a change.

“So we had independent voters that voted for Obama and then voted for Trump who disapprove of Joe Biden," he said. "A sizable number of them stayed home rather than vote for Republican candidates. My view is that's why you look across these elections. That's why there wasn't a red wave.

“And so I asked both of the candidates: ‘Do you acknowledge that as a fact? And what do you think we need to do differently?’ Because clearly, the Republican Party's got to do something different if we ever want to be a majority party.”

Asked why he thought the overwhelming majority of the caucus stuck with McConnell, Hawley responded: “Because the conference doesn't want to change course. They want to do what we're doing. It's working so well.”

– Ledyard King

Vote 37-10-1 to keep McConnell

Three-quarters of the Senate GOP conference, or 37 people, voted to keep McConnell in his leadership position. Ten voted against him, and one person abstained.

McConnell gave reporters a thumbs up at a news conference after the vote.

– Rachel Looker and Ledge King

McConnell to remain as Senate GOP leader

Senate Republicans reelected Mitch McConnell as their leader Wednesday despite grumblings among some of his GOP colleagues that the caucus needs new leadership after a poor showing in the midterms, where Democrats defied expectations by retaining their slim majority.

McConnell, who has led Senate Republicans both in the minority and the majority since 2007, faced a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who said the caucus should be "far more bold and resolute than we have been in the past."

Scott received some support, including from Indiana Sen. Mike Braun who tweeted Tuesday that “Hoosier conservative Republicans are sick and tired of the status quo.”

But McConnell showed how firm his grip on the caucus is. He maintained his leadership position despite a midterm election where the GOP could see its minority shrink further depending on the Dec. 6 run-off in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker.

– Ledyard King

Effort to delay Senate leadership vote fails

A motion to delay the vote for GOP leadership failed Wednesday morning, making it even more likely that Sen. Mitch McConnell will be reelected as leader.

Senate leaders will now make nomination speeches.

McConnell has been nominated to remain in his position by Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming and Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

– Rachel Looker

Braun: 'We’re political wallflowers' who need change at the top

The vote on whether to reelect Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP leader hasn’t started yet but at least one member of the opposition doesn’t believe his candidate – Florida Sen. Rick Scott – has the votes to topple the Kentucky senator.

Indiana Sen. Mike Braun said it’s important to lay down a marker on what he sees as a Republican Party that’s been flailing lately.

“So this is, I think, the start of where maybe some people want to start speaking up, unless you're completely happy with the results,” Braun said before entering the Old Senate Chamber for the vote.

He continued: “And I don't think we're generating the results politically or governmental. And I think the Democrats outmaneuver us in every election, they're always on every policy thing. And you know, we're political wallflowers. And we generally go along with what they want to do, and we don't have an agenda. We don't have a business plan.”

– Ledyard King

Senators arrive for GOP leadership elections

Republican senators began arriving for the Senate leadership election Wednesday morning.

Among those who walked into the Old Senate Chamber, where the vote will happen, included: Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, James Risch of Idaho, John Thune of South Dakota, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Mike Braun of Indiana.

The senators will decide who will lead them in the next Congress. Current Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is the heavy favorite to be elected.

– Ledyard King, Rachel Looker

Who will control the House?

As of Wednesday morning, Republicans have won 217 seats and Democrats have 208 seats. Either party needs 218 for a majority. Ten seats remain uncalled.

Mitch McConnell 'welcomes' challenge from Rick Scott

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-K.Y., welcomed the competition for his leadership post from Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla, telling reporters during the Senate GOP news conference Tuesday, “Anybody in the conference is certainly entitled to challenge me, and I welcome the contest."

McConnell said he is confident he has the votes to keep his job, a role he’s held since 2007. "I’ll be elected,” he added.

– Sarah Elbeshbishi, Rachel Looker, Ledyard King

Rick Scott challenges Mitch McConnell for GOP leadership

Florida Sen. Rick Scott announced Tuesday that he will challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for the top Republican leadership spot in a letter to his colleagues, calling for a change in leadership. A leadership vote is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“I believe it’s time for the Senate Republican Conference to be far more bold and resolute than we have been in the past,” the letter said. “There is a Republican Party that is alive and well in communities across America. It is time there is one in Washington, D.C. too. That is why I am running to be Republican Leader.”

Indiana Sen. Mike Braun tweeted support for Scott on Tuesday. "I ran for Senate because we need OUTSIDERS to take on the D.C. swamp and get RESULTS," he wrote. "Hoosier conservative Republicans are sick and tired of the status quo."

–Sarah Elbeshbishi, Rachel Looker, Ledyard King

Kevin McCarthy to remain GOP House leader, clearing way for speakership

Rep. Kevin McCarthy was elected Tuesday by the GOP caucus to keep his job as Republican leader, making him the favorite to be the next speaker of the House in January. McCarthy beat back a challenge from Arizona Republican Andy Biggs, a member of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus.

With some races still to be called, as of Tuesday night Republicans are one seat away from taking back the House. A win would put McCarthy in position to run the chamber starting in January. The official vote for speaker won't take place until Jan. 3 when lawmakers are sworn in. If McCarthy is chosen by the full House, he will replace Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

– Candy Woodall, Sarah Elbeshbishi

Some opposition to McCarthy remains

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla, said Tuesday he would oppose McCarthy's bid for speaker no matter what, telling reporters that there is a "critical mass" of Republicans who oppose McCarthy.

"Kevin McCarthy couldn't get 218," Gaetz said, referring to the majority of the 435-seat chamber. "He couldn't get 200 votes. He couldn't get 190 votes today. So, to believe Kevin McCarthy is going to be speaker you have to believe he's going to get votes in the next six weeks that he couldn't get in the last six years."

– Candy Woodall, Sarah Elbeshbishi

