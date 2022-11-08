Senate election live updates: Latest on critical races in Pennsylvania, Georgia and more

The race for control of the Senate is a toss-up, with key seats in Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Arizona and more at stake.

The Senate is split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote giving Democrats control.

The party that controls the Senate will have the power to facilitate – or block – President Biden's legislative agenda in the last two years of his term.

The USA TODAY Network is on the ground in key battleground states across the country as voters head to the polls.

Here's what you need to know on Election Day:

A sign cautioning poll watchers and candidates and their supports shows where they have to remain behind when speaking with voters waiting to cast ballots in suburban Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Voting begins smoothly in contested Nevada Senate race

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - At the Desert Breeze Community Center outside Las Vegas, approximately 100 people waited in line as the polls opened at 7 a.m. Robert Streat, 73, was among the first to cast a ballot, a personal in-person voting tradition he said dates back decades.

Streat said he opposes Biden's agenda and worries the country is changing too fast from the values he helped defend in Vietnam. He said he supported Republican candidates in the election.

“This country is going to hell if we don’t change it. We’ve got too many people who hate it," he said. “We should control the government but we’ve lost it.”

But Jonathan Copeland, 55, said he worries that Republican control of the House and Senate would mean further erosion of abortion rights, which he supports. Copeland said he voted to help defend the seat of U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat in danger of losing to Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. A Laxalt victory would help flip the Senate to Republican control.

"What politician has the right to tell a woman what to do?" Copeland said.

– Trevor Hughes

Voting rights in the United States: A state-by-state analysis

Georgia's Democratic Senate nominee Sen. Raphael Warnock embraces a supporter during a campaign stop on the campus of Morehouse College on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Atlanta.

Warnock says he's focused on today, not runoff

At a canvass event in Atlanta, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock referenced the late Rep. John Lewis and encouraged supporters to keep working and "get into some good trouble."

With a heated Senate race between incumbent Warnock and GOP challenger Hershel Walker, tight polling suggests its possible neither opponent will clinch more than 50% of the vote. Warnock commented on the possibility of a runoff, saying he's focused only on the race at hand.

“We will do whatever we need to do to bring this home for the people of Georgia because failure is not an option," he told reporters.

@ReverendWarnock on why there's a possibility of a run-off: "We will do whatever we need to do to bring this home for the people of Georgia because failure is not an option."

On polls: "The only poll that matters is the one we're going to see tonight."



On polls: “The only poll that matters is the one we’re going to see tonight.” #gapol @theatlantavoice pic.twitter.com/GbMyqDcoAC — Donnell Suggs (@suggswriter) November 8, 2022

– Clare Mulroy

Bolduc says he will accept Election results if he loses to Hassan

NEW HAMPSHIRE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc said Tuesday his opponent, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, is out of touch in accusing him of being “extreme” and an “election-denier,” saying he will concede the election Tuesday if he loses.

“That’s a big 'if' right now,” said Bolduc, who before September's primary said the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. He has since said he believes Biden won the election, but has changed that position multiple times. Hassan said Tuesday morning Bolduc had been "working to cast doubt” on the election process during the campaign.

“I don’t know why she’s worried about it. She feels the elections are safe and secure, so why is she worrying about something she already believes in?” Bolduc said. “I’m not going to lose. I’m going to win. She has no worries there.”

Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, made those remarks after voting at the Stratham Memorial School in the town where he lives.

– Max Sullivan

Pennsylvania Senate candidates vote

Both candidates vying for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat have cast their ballots. Fetterman and Oz tweeted photos earlier this morning with their wives.

Lisa and I were proud to cast our votes this morning - get out and VOTE, Pennsylvania! pic.twitter.com/N0PxdZ3VOV — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) November 8, 2022

After voting in Montgomery County, Oz told reporters that “Pennsylvania is going to send a message to Washington.”

Oz did not answer whether he would accept election results “no matter what” or comment on the recent federal lawsuit to have mail-in ballots counted regardless of date discrepancies.

– Clare Mulroy

In Pennsylvania Senate race, debate erodes Fetterman's lead

A rocky debate performance has eroded Democrat John Fetterman's lead over Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's pivotal Senate race, an exclusive USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds.

The contest is up for grabs, the survey shows, with an unusually high 19% of independents undecided, even as early voting has opened.

Fetterman is at 47% and Oz is at 45%. In a USA TODAY Network poll taken in late September, Fetterman had led 46%-40%.

The only debate between the candidates cost support for Fetterman, who sometimes struggled with words in the aftermath of a stroke he suffered in May. More than half of those surveyed watched last week's debate, and they overwhelmingly judged Oz as the winner, 62%-17%.

Read the whole story here: Rocky debate erodes Fetterman's lead over Oz in pivotal Pennsylvania Senate race

– Susan Page

The Senate is seen on Election Day at the Capitol in Washington, early Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, today's midterm elections will determine the balance of power in Congress.

Poll near Election Day shows Budd leading Beasley in North Carolina

A new survey shows three-term Republican Rep. Ted Budd is leading opponent Cheri Beasley in the North Carolina Senate race.

Half of voters said they will be backing Budd for the Senate seat, according to a poll from Emerson College Polling and The Hill. Forty-five percent of voters said they support North Carolina state Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley, giving Budd a five-point lead.

The poll found 2% of voters remain undecided.

Read more here: New poll shows GOP Rep. Ted Budd leads in NC Senate race against Democrat Cheri Beasley

– Rachel Looker

Republican senatorial candidate Rep. Ted Budd votes at Farmington Baptist Church on Nov. 8, 2022, in Mocksville, North Carolina. Budd is facing Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley in today's general election.

When do the polls close in my state?: A complete breakdown for Election Day 2022.

Which races will determine control of the Senate?

Analysts originally projected November to be a blowout victory for Republicans across the board in the face of low approval ratings for Biden and voter concerns about the economy and inflation.

But the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, a series of legislative wins for Democrats on Capitol Hill, and primary victories by Trump-backed GOP candidates in battleground states gave Democrats momentum.

Now, amid the seats up for grabs in 2022, eight races in particular are key to both parties' hopes for controlling the upper chamber: Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, Ohio, Arizona, New Hampshire, Wisconsin and North Carolina.

Eight to watch: These midterm election races will determine who controls the Senate

– Ken Tran, Sarah Elbeshbishi

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Election Senate races live updates: Latest on critical Senate races