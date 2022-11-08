Senate election live updates: Latest on critical races in Pennsylvania, Georgia and more

Donovan Slack and Susan Page, USA TODAY
·6 min read

The race for control of the Senate is a toss-up, with key seats in Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Arizona and more at stake.

The Senate is split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote giving Democrats control.

The party that controls the Senate will have the power to facilitate – or block – President Biden's legislative agenda in the last two years of his term.

The USA TODAY Network is on the ground in key battleground states across the country as voters head to the polls.

Here's what you need to know on Election Day:

Here's the latest on the battle for control of the Senate on Election Day.

A sign cautioning poll watchers and candidates and their supports shows where they have to remain behind when speaking with voters waiting to cast ballots in suburban Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
A sign cautioning poll watchers and candidates and their supports shows where they have to remain behind when speaking with voters waiting to cast ballots in suburban Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Voting begins smoothly in contested Nevada Senate race

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - At the Desert Breeze Community Center outside Las Vegas, approximately 100 people waited in line as the polls opened at 7 a.m. Robert Streat, 73, was among the first to cast a ballot, a personal in-person voting tradition he said dates back decades.

Streat said he opposes Biden's agenda and worries the country is changing too fast from the values he helped defend in Vietnam. He said he supported Republican candidates in the election.

“This country is going to hell if we don’t change it. We’ve got too many people who hate it," he said. “We should control the government but we’ve lost it.”

But Jonathan Copeland, 55, said he worries that Republican control of the House and Senate would mean further erosion of abortion rights, which he supports. Copeland said he voted to help defend the seat of U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat in danger of losing to Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. A Laxalt victory would help flip the Senate to Republican control.

"What politician has the right to tell a woman what to do?" Copeland said.

– Trevor Hughes

Voting rights in the United States: A state-by-state analysis

Georgia's Democratic Senate nominee Sen. Raphael Warnock embraces a supporter during a campaign stop on the campus of Morehouse College on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Atlanta.
Georgia's Democratic Senate nominee Sen. Raphael Warnock embraces a supporter during a campaign stop on the campus of Morehouse College on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Atlanta.

Warnock says he's focused on today, not runoff

At a canvass event in Atlanta, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock referenced the late Rep. John Lewis and encouraged supporters to keep working and "get into some good trouble."

With a heated Senate race between incumbent Warnock and GOP challenger Hershel Walker, tight polling suggests its possible neither opponent will clinch more than 50% of the vote. Warnock commented on the possibility of a runoff, saying he's focused only on the race at hand.

“We will do whatever we need to do to bring this home for the people of Georgia because failure is not an option," he told reporters.

– Clare Mulroy

Bolduc says he will accept Election results if he loses to Hassan

NEW HAMPSHIRE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc said Tuesday his opponent, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, is out of touch in accusing him of being “extreme” and an “election-denier,” saying he will concede the election Tuesday if he loses.

“That’s a big 'if' right now,” said Bolduc, who before September's primary said the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. He has since said he believes Biden won the election, but has changed that position multiple times. Hassan said Tuesday morning Bolduc had been "working to cast doubt” on the election process during the campaign.

“I don’t know why she’s worried about it. She feels the elections are safe and secure, so why is she worrying about something she already believes in?” Bolduc said. “I’m not going to lose. I’m going to win. She has no worries there.”

Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, made those remarks after voting at the Stratham Memorial School in the town where he lives.

– Max Sullivan

Pennsylvania Senate candidates vote

Both candidates vying for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat have cast their ballots. Fetterman and Oz tweeted photos earlier this morning with their wives.

After voting in Montgomery County, Oz told reporters that “Pennsylvania is going to send a message to Washington.”

Oz did not answer whether he would accept election results “no matter what” or comment on the recent federal lawsuit to have mail-in ballots counted regardless of date discrepancies.

– Clare Mulroy

In Pennsylvania Senate race, debate erodes Fetterman's lead

A rocky debate performance has eroded Democrat John Fetterman's lead over Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's pivotal Senate race, an exclusive USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds.

The contest is up for grabs, the survey shows, with an unusually high 19% of independents undecided, even as early voting has opened.

Fetterman is at 47% and Oz is at 45%. In a USA TODAY Network poll taken in late September, Fetterman had led 46%-40%.

The only debate between the candidates cost support for Fetterman, who sometimes struggled with words in the aftermath of a stroke he suffered in May. More than half of those surveyed watched last week's debate, and they overwhelmingly judged Oz as the winner, 62%-17%.

Read the whole story here: Rocky debate erodes Fetterman's lead over Oz in pivotal Pennsylvania Senate race

– Susan Page

The Senate is seen on Election Day at the Capitol in Washington, early Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, today's midterm elections will determine the balance of power in Congress.
The Senate is seen on Election Day at the Capitol in Washington, early Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, today's midterm elections will determine the balance of power in Congress.

Poll near Election Day shows Budd leading Beasley in North Carolina

A new survey shows three-term Republican Rep. Ted Budd is leading opponent Cheri Beasley in the North Carolina Senate race.

Half of voters said they will be backing Budd for the Senate seat, according to a poll from Emerson College Polling and The Hill. Forty-five percent of voters said they support North Carolina state Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley, giving Budd a five-point lead.

The poll found 2% of voters remain undecided.

Read more here: New poll shows GOP Rep. Ted Budd leads in NC Senate race against Democrat Cheri Beasley

Rachel Looker

Republican senatorial candidate Rep. Ted Budd votes at Farmington Baptist Church on Nov. 8, 2022, in Mocksville, North Carolina. Budd is facing Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley in today's general election.
Republican senatorial candidate Rep. Ted Budd votes at Farmington Baptist Church on Nov. 8, 2022, in Mocksville, North Carolina. Budd is facing Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley in today's general election.

When do the polls close in my state?: A complete breakdown for Election Day 2022.

Which races will determine control of the Senate?

Analysts originally projected November to be a blowout victory for Republicans across the board in the face of low approval ratings for Biden and voter concerns about the economy and inflation.

But the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, a series of legislative wins for Democrats on Capitol Hill, and primary victories by Trump-backed GOP candidates in battleground states gave Democrats momentum.

Now, amid the seats up for grabs in 2022, eight races in particular are key to both parties' hopes for controlling the upper chamber: Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, Ohio, Arizona, New Hampshire, Wisconsin and North Carolina.

Eight to watch: These midterm election races will determine who controls the Senate

– Ken Tran, Sarah Elbeshbishi

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Election Senate races live updates: Latest on critical Senate races

Latest Stories

  • Nikki Haley faces backlash after calling for Raphael Warnock to be deported at Georgia rally

    ‘The only person we need to make sure we deport is Warnock,’ the former UN ambassador said

  • Europeans' gas bills have more than doubled even as governments pledge billions to cushion against soaring price rises

    Gas bills have increased by 111% while electricity bills have increased by 69% in all EU capitals since last October, according to VaasaETT.

  • Gisele Fetterman points at her husband John Fetterman: 'I voted for that guy!'

    John Fetterman's wife, Gisele Fetterman, pointed at her husband and said: “I voted for that guy!”Source: ABC

  • Live Results: The Senate midterm elections are here, and control of the deadlocked chamber of congress is up for grabs.

    Follow along to see the fate of the upper house of Congress and what it means for the rest of President Joe Biden's term in office.

  • Newsom Says California Won’t Tax Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness, Saving Borrowers An Additional $1.3 Billion

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced a proposal via press release, on Nov. 5, that would ensure Californians receiving federal student loan forgiveness would not have to pay state taxes on...

  • What polls are saying ahead of Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman reports on the midterm elections and whether voters will create a red wave or a red ripple.

  • Snow Falls Over Northern Nevada

    Snow fell over parts of northern Nevada in the early hours of Tuesday, November 8, with the National Weather Service (NWS) warning of hazardous driving conditions.Video filmed at the NWS office in Elko shows the snowfall.The NWS forecast snow accumulations of two to five inches in valleys in northern Nevada into early Wednesday, with five to 10 inches in the mountains. Credit: National Weather Service Elko via Storyful

  • Closest known black hole to Earth, sitting 1,600 light-years away, found by astronomers

    The dormant black hole, dubbed Gaia BH1, sits 1,600 light-years away – three times closer than the last black hole to hold the record.

  • Pennsylvania election - live: Polls show Dr Oz and John Fetterman within one point

    Follow for the latest updates on Fetterman v Oz at the polls

  • Wisconsin judge won't order sequestering of absentee ballots

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Monday, less than 14 hours before polls opened, refused to order that military absentee ballots be pulled aside and sequestered until it can be verified that they were cast legally, saying that would be a “drastic remedy" that could disenfranchise voters. The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly's elections committee along with a veterans group and other voters sued on Friday, seeking a court order to sequester the ballots. Waukesha County Circuit

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70

    DENVER (AP) — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay. The charismatic McNab saw an

  • 10 best Canadian soccer players of all time

    From legends like Christine Sinclair to up-and-coming champions like Alphonso Davies, Canada has produced many outstanding soccer stars over the years.

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.