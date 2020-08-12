Senate efforts to slip in lower leverage requirements brushed off by small, large banks

As Washington continues to scramble together a second coronavirus relief package, policymakers are jostling over whether or not to slip in a legislative change that would give bank regulators the power to temporarily lower bank capital requirements as COVID-19 continues to grip the country.

Proponents of the change, which includes the top regulator at the Federal Reserve itself, argue that the change would push the banking industry to amp up lending and support the economy. But banks - large and small - have downplayed the importance of changing the rules.

“The sector’s success in this task is a matter of national urgency, and in my view, congressional action to improve regulatory flexibility to respond would only help achieve it,” Fed Vice Chairman of Supervision Randal Quarles wrote in an April 22 letter to the Senate Banking Committee’s chairman and top Republican, Mike Crapo.

View photos Chairman, US Senator Mike Crapo, (R-ID), speaks during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee nominations hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on May 5, 2020. (Photo by Salwan Georges / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SALWAN GEORGES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) More

The change concerns a metric known as the “leverage ratio,” which broadly measures the amount of non-liability assets that a bank holds (a.k.a. capital) relative to its entire balance sheet. A higher leverage ratio suggests that a given bank is better positioned to sustain potential losses than another bank with a comparably lower leverage ratio.

Crapo, with nudging from the Fed vice chairman, is now floating legislative text that would empower the Fed to skirt a Dodd-Frank component known as the “Collins Amendment” to temporarily ease its regulatory approach to minimum ratios.

But banks of all sizes have insisted that they have plenty of capital to lend without the regulatory help, raising questions over whether or not loosening key regulations will have the desired impact of spurring lending.

Leverage Ratio

An experiment on the effect of loosening the leverage ratio is already playing out at the country’s four largest banks - JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

All four banks face an additional, more stringent leverage requirement called the “supplementary leverage ratio.” Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fed in April eased its calculation of the SLR through March 31 next year to “increase banking organizations' ability to provide credit to households and businesses.”

The SLR is calculated as Tier 1 capital (a standardized definition of bank capital) divided by total leverage exposure, which accounts for a bank’s total balance sheet in addition to any hidden “off-balance sheet” exposures like derivatives and repurchase agreements.

The Fed allowed the largest banks to simply not count U.S. Treasuries or deposits at the Federal Reserve towards leverage exposure, boosting the SLRs at all four banks.

View photos By reducing the calculation of the total leverage exposure (the denominator of the SLR), all four big banks were able to increase their SLRs in the second quarter. (Credit: David Foster / Yahoo Finance) More

Quarles has said the change is designed to accommodate the flood of U.S. Treasuries and bank reserves that the private sector has had to absorb as the Fed ballooned its balance sheet to $7 trillion.

“If adjustments aren't made to those capital constraints, then the influx of those safe assets will ultimately cause them to have to turn away customers,” Quarles told Congress May 12.