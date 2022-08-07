Senate Democrats Pass Sweeping Climate And Health Care Bill

Igor Bobic, Jonathan Cohn, Jonathan Nicholson
·6 min read
Senate Democrats Pass Sweeping Climate And Health Care Bill

WASHINGTON ― After a year of painstaking negotiations that seemed for a time to be going nowhere, Senate Democrats on Sunday approved sweeping legislation aiming to reduce the nation’s output of greenhouse gases and make health care more affordable.

The vote was split 50-50 along party lines, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaker after a marathon session of votes on amendments. The House is expected to take up the legislation and pass it on Friday.

The Inflation Reduction Act ― while substantially narrowed from prior versions ― would give President Joe Biden another major legislative victory ahead of November’s midterm elections. Its given name is a reflection of the shaky politics for his party at the moment, with rising costs of food, gasoline and energy at the top of voters’ minds.

The bill would make broad changes in energy, drug and tax policies. Prior to some last-minute changes caused by procedural issues, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the bill would cut the budget deficit by a little more than $90 billion over 10 years.

Democrats also claim another $200 billion in deficit reduction from the revenues that the government would collect from tougher IRS enforcement.

The bill sets aside hundreds of billions of dollars to fight climate change, including through incentivizing clean energy technology. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said $260 billion would go toward clean energy tax credits that he called “transformational.”

The bill would also enact a change Democrats have sought for more than a decade ― to allow Medicare to negotiate with drug companies over the prices of prescription drugs. That kind of haggling was outlawed in the 2003 Part D prescription drug benefit bill passed by Republicans.

A separate provision of the legislation would extend a temporary set of subsidies for the Affordable Care Act that reduce the price of insurance that people buy directly through HealthCare.gov, or through state-run insurance exchanges like Pennsylvania’s “Pennie” and Connect for Health Care Colorado. For some insurance buyers, the subsidies lead to savings of hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year.

The subsidies, which Democrats enacted in 2021 as part of their pandemic relief package, were set to expire this year. The Inflation Reduction Act has them staying in place through 2025.

On taxes, the bill would put in place a 15% minimum corporate tax and beef up IRS enforcement to the tune of $80 billion over the next 10 years.

Democrats had initially hoped to pass a much broader social policy bill, but couldn’t get Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on board with things like paid leave, affordable housing and child care. After months of stalled talks that left progressives steaming, Manchin shocked Washington by agreeing to a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on a narrower package, and angering Republicans who believed he had driven the final nail in the coffin.

Democrats eventually won over Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), their last holdout, by agreeing to make several changes to the bill, including eliminating a provision that would have tightened a tax loophole associated with hedge fund managers and private equity executives. That measure was replaced with a new excise tax on stock buybacks slated to begin in 2023.

Through Saturday night, Republicans did their best to extract a political cost for Democrats in passing the bill ― making them vote on a series of ticklish amendments intended less to be adopted than to give Democratic Senate candidates nightmares about the ads they could spawn.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) offered an amendment that would have prohibited the IRS from accessing its additional money in the bill until 90% of the agency’s employees were back to work in person. It failed on a 50-50 vote. A proposed amendment by Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) that would have prohibited the new IRS funds from being used to audit taxpayers with taxable incomes of less than $400,000 annually ― the level below which Biden said people would not see any tax hikes ― was also defeated in a 50-50 tie.

Other proposed Republican amendments aimed to put in place proposals that Democrats said they supported but that were not included in the bill, like a revamp of environmental permitting requirements and opening up Outer Continental Shelf areas for energy exploration. They were defeated by a 49-50 procedural vote and a 50-50 tally, respectively.

“My R[epublican] friends have made clear they’re completely unwilling to support this bill under any condition. None of their amendments would change that. For this reason, I’ll vote to protect the integrity of the IRA regardless of the substance of their fake amendments,” Manchin tweeted Saturday, pledging to stick with Democrats in brushing back the GOP’s efforts.

Not all of the defeated amendments were from Republicans, though. Senate Democrats stuck to their plan to avoid upsetting the bill’s delicate balance with any on-the-fly changes ― meaning that proposed amendments offered by Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), which would have expanded health care benefits, were defeated on 1-99, 3-97 and 1-98 votes.

Democrats ― though supportive of that effort ― voted those amendments down since their adoption would have increased the overall cost of the package and lost them the support of Manchin.

“Senator Sanders is right,” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said after Sanders proposed an amendment to extend a monthly child allowance. “But I ask my colleagues to vote no, because this would bring the bill down.”

Democratic attempts to introduce a $35 cap on insulin prices also failed, because the Senate parliamentarian concluded that the provision violated the complex rules that govern legislation moving through the reconciliation process. Democrats sought to include the measure in the bill anyway, but Republicans voted to strip it out.

The final bill was a patchwork that some senators only grudgingly supported.

Sanders on Saturday stepped on Democrats’ messaging by echoing GOP complaints that the bill would not rein in inflation. He labeled it “the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act,’” to the delight of the Republican National Committee.

Republicans were backed up Thursday by the head of the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, Phillip Swagel. At the request of Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), the top Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, Swagel offered his opinion of the inflation-fighting impact of the bill and said it would be “negligible” in 2022. In 2023, it would result in inflation being only 0.1 percentage point lower or higher than under current law, he said.

But Democratic leaders said that analysis failed to account for health and energy rebates in the bill. They also vowed to fight for the rest of their agenda in the coming months.

“There are people who want to do more,” Wyden told reporters on Saturday. “I share that view. It wasn’t on offer tonight. Couldn’t get 50 votes.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • GOP Objections Kill Proposed Cap On Insulin Costs In Private Insurance

    Senate Democrats needed 10 Republican votes following a Parliamentarian ruling. They got only seven.

  • Senate OKs sweeping bill lowering drug prices and promoting clean energy, setting up major Biden win

    After a year of negotiations on President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, Democrats passed legislation tackling climate, taxes and health care.

  • Bernie Sanders knocks Schumer and Manchin's big climate and healthcare bill, calling it the 'so-called Inflation Reduction Act'

    Republicans have also knocked the bill's name as it nears final passage. Some are using the same criticism Sanders made on the Senate floor.

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

    MONTREAL (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open later this month. Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has said he won’t get the shots, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Kailen Sheridan, Lucas Cavallini named Canada Soccer players of the month

    TORONTO — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Lucas Cavallini have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July. Sheridan was named the top 'keeper at the recent CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, where she helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sheridan and teammates Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles and Julia Grosso were named to the tournament's Best XI. Sheridan, a native of Whitby, Ont., who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's San Diego Wave, posted four consecut

  • Slide over, bobsleds. Curling is coming to tropical Jamaica

    Slide over, Jamaican bobsledders. A group of expats from the ice-free island are hoping to bring a whole new winter sport to their tropical homeland: curling. Three decades after Jamaica crashed the Winter Olympics — and then crashed at the Winter Olympics — with the bobsled team made famous in the movie “Cool Runnings,” the country has joined the World Curling Federation. The status allows it to compete in international events, and the new national governing body is hoping that formal recogniti

  • Miami scores late to net 2-2 draw with CF Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal allowed two valuable points to slip late against Inter Miami on Saturday, settling for a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw at Stade Saputo. Romell Quioto scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season for Montreal (12-8-4), while Gonzalo Higuain continued his excellent form for Miami (9-10-6) with Emerson Rodríguez providing a dramatic late equalizer. Quioto became only the fourth player in the club’s history to score at least 10 goals in a season, joining the likes of club legen

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Star fly half Sam Malcolm to return to Toronto Arrows for fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed star fly half Sam Malcolm for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old Kiwi has played in 37 matches, including 36 starts, for the club since its inaugural season in 2019. “I’m stoked to be back with the Arrows for the 2023 season," Malcolm said in a statement. “I hold a lot of value for the memories I’ve shared alongside this club and the people involved. “Fundamentally it’s about working better collectively to achieve the outcomes we want.

  • Vote: Are you satisfied with Blue Jays' trade deadline moves?

    Ross Atkins was "exceptionally excited" after the trade deadline. How are you feeling about the Blue Jays' moves?

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Vote: With Huberdeau signed long-term, who won the Flames-Panthers trade?

    The Flames salvaged a potentially disastrous summer by inking Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year deal. How are you feeling about the Tkachuk trade now?

  • Kailer Yamamoto, Oilers agree to terms on two-year extension

    EDMONTON — Forward Kailer Yamamoto has agreed to terms on a two-year extension with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. The deal will carry an average annual value of US$3.1 million. Yamamoto, 23, set career highs in games played (81), goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) last season. He also notched seven points (two goals, five assists) in 14 playoff games during the Oilers' run to the Western Conference finals. A former first-round draft choice of Edmonton in 2017, Yamamoto has recorded 40

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w