Senate Democrat Kelly Wins Re-Election in Arizona
(Bloomberg) -- Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly won the Arizona Senate race, NBC and CNN reported, defeating Republican Blake Masters.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Musk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives Exit
Bankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in Days
China Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero Shift
Kelly served as a US Navy pilot and NASA astronaut before winning a special election in 2020 for the Senate seat previously held by Republican John McCain.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Americans Have $5 Trillion in Cash, Thanks to Federal Stimulus
One of Gaming’s Most Hated Execs Is Jumping Into the Metaverse
A Narrow GOP Majority Is Kevin McCarthy’s Dream/Nightmare Come True
Peter Thiel’s Strategy of Pushing the GOP Right Is Just Getting Started
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.