Senate Confirms Kristen Clarke To Lead DOJ's Civil Rights Division

The Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Kristen Clarke to lead the Justice Department’s civil rights division, making her the first woman ― and first Black woman ― to oversee the powerful division created in 1957 as the civil rights movement took hold.

Every Democrat voted to confirm Clarke as assistant U.S. attorney general. Every Republican but one, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, opposed her. The final tally was 51-48.

Clarke, who is currently the president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, has a long record of civil rights legal work.

She worked in the Justice Department’s civil rights division more than 20 years ago, where she prosecuted dozens of federal cases relating to voting rights and hate crimes. In 2006, she worked for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, where she defended voting rights. In 2011, she was appointed director of the civil rights bureau for the New York attorney general’s office, where she led efforts relating to criminal justice issues and housing discrimination.

Clarke will now oversee the department’s enforcement of federal anti-discrimination laws, ranging from issues like justice in policing to the criminal justice system to elections.

