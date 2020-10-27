Senate Confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court, Cementing Republican Majority Days Before Election

Drew Angerer/Getty Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Amy Coney Barrett became the newest justice on the Supreme Court on Monday after the Senate confirmed her nomination by a largely party-line vote, marking a momentous — and controversial — victory for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party just one week ahead of Election Day.

Barrett was confirmed after the Senate voted Monday evening with a final tally of 52-48. As pointed out by the New York Times, it is the first time in 151 years that a justice was confirmed to the Supreme Court without any votes from the minority party.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine was the only Republican to vote against Barrett's confirmation and previously said it was too close to the presidential election to confirm a new judge.

Barrett, a 48-year-old federal appeals judge, is one of the youngest people to join the high court and is viewed as a social conservative and judicial "originalist" in the sense that she interprets the law by its original text. (A mother of seven, she is also the rare recent jurist to have school-age children.)

Her confirmation cements the Supreme Court at a six-to-three Republican-appointed majority — possibly for years to come. And she could have major influence on upcoming rulings on health care as well as future challenges to abortion access and the results of the Nov. 3 election between Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Barrett, a socially conservative Catholic who has spoken out about her personal opposition to abortion, faced criticism during her confirmation from Democrats who said she would overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Barrett has also served as a trustee of several private Christian schools that did not welcome students of same-sex parents or gay teachers or transgender people, according to the Associated Press. (School officials told the AP that Barrett was not directly involved in the formation of anti-gay policy.)

However, she said that she will judge cases based on the law rather than on her personal or religious views.

Republicans have said scrutiny along these lines amounts to anti-Catholic bigotry, though they have faced their own backlash for pushing so quickly to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month of cancer.

Democrats boycotted an earlier procedural vote on her confirmation, instead displaying photos of the people they said would be hurt by her health care rulings.

WIN MCNAMEE/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Judge Amy Coney Barrett at the first day of confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee

During Senate confirmation hearings earlier this month, Barrett was pushed on a host of hot-button issues. But she didn't offer firm answers regarding how she would rule, saying it would undercut her impartiality.

"I have no mission and no agenda," she said. "Judges don't have campaign promises."

"As I said when I was nominated to serve as a justice, I am used to being in a group of nine — my family," she said in her opening statement during her confirmation hearings. "Nothing is more important to me, and I am so proud to have them behind me."

"Courts have a vital responsibility to enforce the rule of law, which is critical to a free society. But courts are not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life," Barrett said then.

“I believe deeply in the rule of law and the place of the Supreme Court in our nation," Barrett said. "I believe Americans of all backgrounds deserve an independent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as they are written."

