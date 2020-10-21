Senate fails to pass $500 billion COVID-19 stimulus package as relief talks continue

WASHINGTON – The Senate on Wednesday failed to pass a $500 billion COVID-19 stimulus package as relief negotiations drag on less than two weeks before Election Day.

The bill would have given a federal boost to weekly unemployment benefits, sent $100 billion to schools, and allocated funding for testing and vaccine development. It failed in a 51-44 vote, unable to reach the 60 votes required to allow the legislation to move forward as nearly all Democrats opposed it over concerns that more money was needed to combat the virus and help Americans.

The bill's $500 billion price tag was far less than the roughly $1.8 trillion package the White House has offered and the $2.2 trillion package Democrats have backed. The two parties have spent months attempting to find a bipartisan agreement for one last batch of coronavirus stimulus relief before the election.

The back-and-forth talks have been dizzying, with negotiations at times appearing dead only to be met with optimism and more talks between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has repeatedly blamed Democrats for standing in the way of a compromise, told fellow Republicans on Tuesday he urged the White House not to strike a deal with Democrats on a COVID-19 relief package, according to a Senate source who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss closed-door discussions.

The Kentucky Republican explained he was concerned there would not be enough GOP votes to back a larger package and cited worries that voting on such legislation could negatively affect the timing on Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation vote to the Supreme Court, which is set for Monday, the source said.

Senate Republicans have stressed their concerns about a large bill due to the rising national debt and because of items Democrats have mandated, such as funds for local and state governments.

Instead, they have gotten behind the $500 billion bill. While it is not expected to pass on Wednesday, the legislation will largely serve as a tool for Republicans to outline their priorities. It may also offer a lifeline to struggling GOP incumbent senators who are facing tough reelection campaigns.

"The legislation before us is neither Republicans’ nor Democrats’ idea of a perfect bill. I think we’re all clear on that," McConnell said on the Senate floor Wednesday before the vote. "But it would move us past Speaker Pelosi’s all-or-nothing obstruction and deliver huge support, right now, for the most pressing needs of our nation."

He criticized Democrats, who he said were advocating for "silly stuff" like more funds for state and local governments, allocations he characterized as "wheelbarrows of cash" for governments that "Democrats have mismanaged for decades."

"The country needs an outcome," McConnell said. "Let’s put aside our differences, agree where we can, and move forward. Why not get the country in a better place while Washington continues to argue over the rest?"

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called Wednesday's vote just the latest "stunt" by Republicans on proposals "that are in reality designed to fail" and said the GOP was playing "games" with important relief for Americans by holding a "fake vote."

"While the country is hurting, while millions of Americans are sick and dying, while workers lose their jobs, businesses close their doors, Republican Senators are playing political stunts with vitally needed economic relief," he said.

He criticized the lack of funds for coronavirus testing and tracing and said the legislation is filled with "poison pills" that Democrats would never back.

The Senate voted on a small bill Tuesday to reauthorize the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses. The bill would have allowed another round of small-business loans but was blocked by Democrats, who argued for a broader package.

Congress last passed a comprehensive package in March, and many of the package’s provisions have since lapsed. A federal boost to weekly unemployment benefits ran out in July, airline assistance expired in October, and Americans weathering an economic recession eagerly await another round of stimulus checks.

