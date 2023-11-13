Sen. Tim Scott drops out of 2024 presidential election days after debate

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. announced Sunday that he is suspending his 2024 presidential campaign, less than a week after the third GOP primary debate.

Scott made the announcement to Fox News' Trey Gowdy, his fellow South Carolinian who also served in Congress.

“I love America more today than I did on May 22. But when I go back to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate. I am suspending my campaign,” Scott said.

The senator launched his 2024 presidential bid in May, when he sought to offer a more optimistic vision for Republican voters and Americans across the country alike.

Scott in a kickoff at Charleston Southern University, his alma mater, told supporters that “our party and our nation are standing at a time for choosing: Victimhood or victory.”

“I choose freedom and hope and opportunity,” Scott said at the time, telling the crowd ”we need a president who persuades not just our friends and our base.”

But Scott's campaign struggled to pick up steam. In a Real Clear Politics average of polls on the GOP field, Scott garnered 2.5%, compared to former President Donald Trump's 58.5%

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tim Scott, the SC senator, drops out of 2024 presidential election