Can Sen. Thom Tillis come from behind and beat Cal Cunningham in crucial NC Senate race?

Public opinion polls this month at first indicated Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham was maintaining a lead among likely voters despite a storm of news stories and campaign ads about his summertime adulterous tryst and romantic texting with a woman from California.

Now, most recent polls say the race between Cunningham and incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis has narrowed to a statistical tie. The narrowing comes as Tillis has pushed Cunningham to talk about allegations of another paramour, this time a woman from North Carolina. The allegation was made by National File, a conservative news site that first reported Cunningham’s text messages with the California woman.

Tillis temporarily paused his campaigning in early October, just as Cunningham’s bad news first broke, when he tested positive for COVID-19.

With the voting period closing in on Election Day, does the change in the polling numbers show Cunningham’s support has eroded because voters dislike that he was unfaithful to his wife?

Or do the newer polls instead show that Cunningham’s numbers are steady, while supporters of Republican President Donald Trump (who have been unhappy because Tillis occasionally has disagreed with the president) are finally deciding to vote to re-elect the Republican senator?

It depends on whom you ask.

“It’s been a lot of bad news cycles for Cal Cunningham, and that will move the numbers a little bit,” said Peter Francia, director of the Center for Survey Research at East Carolina University. The school's latest poll, published Tuesday, had Cunningham leading Tillis 48% to 47%. The margin of error is 3 points, putting them in a statistical tie.

“The two bombshells -- Tillis’ COVID diagnosis and Cunningham’s marital infidelity --have not affected the basic trajectory of the race,” said David McLennan, director of the Meredith Poll produced by Meredith College in Raleigh. “Thom Tillis remains an endangered incumbent. The two ‘October surprises’ may have had the effect of causing a number of voters to say they have not made up their mind.”

Meredith’s latest survey, published Friday, has Cunningham leading Tillis 43.3%-38.2%, with 14.1% undecided.

The Cunningham campaign said in a statement this past week that the trend in the polls shows “Cunningham’s support has remained stable or increased, and that any tightening in the margin is due to natural Republican base consolidation happening later in the cycle than usual.”

A look at the polls published this month suggests both the pollsters and the Cunningham campaign have factors for their arguments.

On Oct. 12, the Real Clear Politics survey compilation website said Cunningham’s polling average was 5.6 points ahead of Tillis’. Then both he and Tillis declined, although Cunningham remained 4.3 points ahead on Oct. 17.

Both candidates have since rebounded, but Tillis more-so, leaving Cunningham 1.7 points ahead as of Friday afternoon. (The Real Clear Politics does not include the Meredith Poll in its compilation.)

