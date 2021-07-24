Sen. Ted Cruz Swings At Cleveland Baseball Team Name-Change, Spectacularly Misses

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lee Moran
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) joined the right-wing freakout over the Cleveland baseball team’s decision to change its name from the Cleveland Indians to the Cleveland Guardians from the 2021 season, and Twitter called foul.

The Texas Republican responded to Friday’s announcement with this post:

Critics went to bat for the team:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories