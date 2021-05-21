Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Other Vets Fire Back at Ted Cruz for Calling U.S. Army 'Emasculated'

Chip Somodevilla/Getty; Anna Moneymaker/Getty From left: Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Sen. Ted Cruz

Sen. Tammy Duckworth and other veterans are firing back at Sen. Ted Cruz for criticizing the U.S. military as "woke" and "emasculated" in response to a recruitment ad that showed a woman in uniform.

"Perhaps he should be thanking these badass women?" Duckworth, 53, tweeted in response to Cruz Thursday alongside a picture of women in Army garb outside the U.S. Capitol building.

Duckworth lost both of her legs and suffered severe damage to her right arm in 2004 while serving in Iraq, after the helicopter she was co-piloting was shot down by a rocket-propelled grenade.

Cruz, 50, had retweeted a TikTok video that purportedly showed a Russian military recruitment ad in comparison with a U.S. military recruitment ad. The unverified Russian ad showed a man shaving his head and waking up inside a dark, dingy concrete room, and doing intense pushups.

The video was spliced with clips from a recent U.S. military ad showing U.S. Army Cpl. Emma Malonelord telling the story of how she was drawn to the military from a young age, with its production featuring colorful animation and ending with the woman in uniform.

"Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea....," Cruz tweeted.

Duckworth's initial response to Cruz's tweet read, "Holy crap. Perhaps a U.S. Senator shouldn't suggest that the *Russian* military is better than the American military that protected him from an insurrection he helped foment?"

The Washington Post reported that "#emasculaTED" began trending on Twitter soon after and that the Russian video Cruz, a Republican ally to Donald Trump, had shared may not have been legitimate.

The Post reported that versions of the video had been appearing on extremist social media forums in recent weeks, according to social media researcher Alexander Reid Ross, and that Cruz retweeted the clip from a Twitter account that frequently posts far-right content.

A spokesperson for Cruz did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about whether he verifies or pays attention to what he retweets. The spokesperson also did not respond to comment about why Cruz was criticizing the U.S. military and service members.

"So a sitting senator is degrading a US Army corporal for cheap political points while also spreading Russian propaganda?" one social media user responded. "Neat."

Veterans also began to slam Cruz for criticizing the U.S. military soon after he tweeted his comments.

"Ted Cruz attacks a US Army soldier for telling her story, says he prefers Russians. Because Ted Cruz is a sedition-loving traitor," tweeted the progressive veterans group Vote Vets.

"Sweetie, you're a coward and hypocrite," U.S. Army veteran and former Human Rights Campaign spokesperson Charlotte Clymer tweeted at Cruz, pointing out the Texas lawmaker has never served in the military.

"You were an abled-bodied 20 year-old during the buildup to the Persian Gulf War," Clymer said. "Did you take a few months to enlist in the Reserves? No, you finished your degree at Princeton."

"You were 30 on 9/11. Did you enlist? Of course not," the veteran added.

Amy McGrath, a former marine who unsuccessfully ran for the Senate last year, tweeted: "Dear @tedcruz - you have no idea what being a warrior is all about. Signed, all women who have worn the uniform to protect your right to be an ass."