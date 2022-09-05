Sen. Ron Johnson Tries To Squirm Out Of Threats He Made To Social Security

Mary Papenfuss
·3 min read
Sen. Ron Johnson Tries To Squirm Out Of Threats He Made To Social Security

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has angrily denied that he ever threatened the Social Security program — even though he has.

Johnson, a devoted Trump ally who is trailing in the polls in the upcoming midterms, last month proposed that funding for Social Security (and Medicare) be decided year by year as part of “discretionary” spending programs. That would subject funding to a potentially fierce partisan political battle annually, jeopardizing a predictable income for some 69 million Americans — most of whom have paid into the program their entire working lives.

Johnson insisted Sunday on “Fox & Friends” that claims he’s out to gut Social Security are a “lie.”

“All the Democrats can do is lie about me,” said the testy senator. “The most outrageous lie they’re telling about me right now is that I want to cut or end Social Security ... what elected official would ever want to cut Social Security? It is absurd on its face. I want to save Social Security.”

Johnson warns in his campaign website that Social Security benefits may have to be “cut” without enough money to support the program. Yet Johnson enthusiastically voted during the Trump administration to slash corporate taxes 40%, sucking an estimated $2.3 trillion out of the American Treasury over 10 years.

Ben Nuckels, a Wisconsin-based Democratic strategist, said Johnson had stepped on the “third rail” of American politics by threatening the stability of Social Security and Medicare funding.

“Ron Johnson never misses an opportunity to stick his foot in his mouth,” Nuckels told The Hill. “Johnson opened up this big new line of attack with his radical, extreme positions on Social Security that voters 55 and over are going to be acutely aware of. When you have 60 to 65% of the electorate above the age of 50, that’s going to be a big problem for him,” he said.

The Social Security issue is not the only one Johnson is now trying to dodge.

He’s also ducking his attempt to deliver a slate of fake electors to former Vice President Mike Pence to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. Now he insists he was only involved for “seconds,” and that he really had no idea what was going on.

“I had virtually no involvement,” the senator told a reporter last month. “Literally, my involvement lasted seconds, OK?”

Johnson never had the opportunity to turn over the names of the fake electors because Pence’s chief of staff said they wouldn’t be accepted.

One of the fake electors is on Johnson’s campaign payroll. The Department of Justice is currently investigating fake electors in Wisconsin and six other states and their plot to overthrow the choice of voters, according to Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chair of the House Jan. 6 commission.

Johnson currently appears to be the most vulnerable of Republican senators in the midterm elections. The 11-year Senate veteran is trailing Democratic opponent Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes by a slim margin, according to recent polls, in yet another example that extreme Trump loyalty might not pay off in the general election.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘The Whale’ Film Review: Darren Aronofsky Handles a Heavyset Character With a Heavy Hand

    Venice Film Festival 2022: This claustrophobic adaptation of a play simultaneously feels like a departure and entirely of a piece with his filmography

  • ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Film Review: Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Are Back for More Twisted, Feckin’ Fun

    Venice Film Festival 2022: Director Martin McDonagh has reunited the stars of “In Bruges” for a quieter film that’s still a disturbed delight

  • Doug Mastriano touts endorsement from ultra-orthodox rabbi who expresses sympathy for Capitol rioters and believes Hitler was part lizard

    The Republican gubernatorial candidate shared a story from a far-right publication with his supporters on social media, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene abandoned by right-wing reporters when more important Republican arrives

    Ms Greene was left hanging mid-sentence when Mr Mastriano arrived

  • This clever airplane hack is a 'godsend' for overnight flights — and it's only $16

    Amazon shoppers say this $16 floating footrest is a "lifesaver" for long-haul and overnight flights.

  • Canadian beach volleyball duo Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson finish 2nd in debut at Chicago Open

    The Canadian beach volleyball duo of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson finished second in their professional debut at the AVP Pro Tour's Chicago Open on Sunday. Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson were defeated 2-1 (21-18, 17-21, 15-10) by Americans Taryn Klot and Kristen Nuss in the final. It was the second loss the Canadian duo suffered to Klot and Nuss at the event, following a 2-0 result (21-18, 21-15) on Friday. Last week, Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan, Canada's most decorated women's

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Former TFC defender savours U.S. Open Cup run with second-tier Sacramento Republic FC

    Todd Dunivant won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2005 as a member of the Los Angeles Galaxy. After a 17-year wait, the former Toronto FC defender has another crack at hoisting the historic trophy — this time as president and GM of second-tier Sacramento Republic FC. The USL Championship side takes on Orlando City SC at the MLS team's home stadium on Wednesday with the cup on the line. The game is already a sellout with 25,500 expected in attendance. Sacramento kicked off its cup run on April 7,

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • 'She has my back always': Ontario sisters reunite to play soccer at UPEI

    There's an argument to be made that Veronica and Patrycia Kozak should play on opposing teams. The sisters from Mississauga, Ont., 19 and 18 respectively, have been reunited at UPEI as soccer teammates now that Patrycia is in her first year while Veronica is entering second year. Based on how much they rip on each other, and their competitive elbowing on and off the field, you might think they'd be better off taking this sibling rivalry to separate clubs. But that's not how they want it to be. "

  • Redblacks top Alouettes 38-24 to earn back-to-back wins for first time this season

    MONTREAL — In a season where the Ottawa Redblacks have struggled to build any momentum, a short week coming off a win turned out to be advantageous. The Redblacks (3-8) earned back-to-back wins for the first time this season courtesy of a 38-24 victory over the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday night. Quarterback Nick Arbuckle threw for 313 yards and one touchdown on 20-of-31 passing, in leading a focused Ottawa team. “A short week coming off a win is always nice because yo

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to earn the Toronto Argonauts a 28-8 Labour Day victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks, in his first year with Toronto after playing eight seasons with Hamilton, capped a double-reverse at 3:33 to effectively silence the Tim Hortons Field gathering of 25,266, a record for a Ticats game at the venue. The TD came after Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba stopped quarterback Jalen Morton short on a third-down

  • Winnipeg basketball tournament aims to reduce period poverty for Zimbabwe women, girls

    The Manitoba Basketball African Association held its annual Ball for a Cause tournament this weekend, and Winnipeggers from across the African diaspora played to reduce period poverty for women and girls in rural Zimbabwe. Dennis Maritim, chairperson of the Ball for a Cause tournament, previously played for team Kenya. He said the basketballers are in it for their love of the game and to support a good cause. "None of the players even care about what the prize is.… There's no prize," he told gue

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death