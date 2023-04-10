Sen. Richard Blumenthal Undergoes Surgery for Femur Fractured During UConn Victory Parade

“The surgery was completely successful,” the Conn. senator tweeted on Sunday evening

Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal

Senator Richard Blumenthal is on the mend after surgery for a fractured femur was "successful."

The politician, 77, sustained a small break in his upper leg while attending a victory parade for the University of Connecticut Huskies on Saturday.

According to a tweet shared by Blumenthal, another "parade goer tripped & fell on me during the parade." He noted that he would have surgery the next day "to make sure everything heals properly."

On Sunday evening, Blumenthal shared an update on his procedure. "I just got out of surgery to repair the minor fracture to my upper femur," he tweeted. "The surgery was completely successful and the staff, docs, and everyone here at Stamford Hospital has been magnificent."

"I've already started physical therapy," Blumenthal added, "but I won't be marching in any parades for a couple of weeks…"

The politician also let his followers know that he'll be back to work soon. "I'm happy to report that I'm planning to be back in DC for votes next week," he said.

In another statement, he thanked his supporters for checking on him, writing, "I am grateful to everyone who has called, texted, or Tweeted your well wishes. It means so much to me and my family—thank you."

Chris Murphy, another senator from Connecticut, praised Blumenthal's resilience in a tweet of his own.

"FYI after he broke his femur he got back up, dusted himself off, and FINISHED THE PARADE. Most Dick Blumenthal thing ever," Murphy, 49, tweeted.

In response, Blumenthal wrote back, "What can I say, I love a parade!"

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images Senator Richard Blumenthal

Blumenthal has held his Senate seat since 2011. He was previously the Attorney General of Connecticut from 1991 to 2011.

Blumenthal made headlines in recent years after he and his staff created a fake account and posed as a 13-year-old girl. Blumenthal's office conducted the research ahead of a hearing in 2021 in order to examine the "toxic effects of Facebook and Instagram" on young people.

