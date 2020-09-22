Sen. Mitt Romney says he supports moving forward on vote to fill Supreme Court vacancy

WASHINGTON — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, announced Tuesday he would support moving forward on a vote to confirm a Supreme Court nominee to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat, signaling Democrats may be unable to block President Donald Trump's effort to add a conservative justice to the court.

"The Constitution gives the President the power to nominate and the Senate the authority to provide advice and consent on Supreme Court nominees," Romney said in a statement, citing historical precedent on Supreme Court nominees. "Accordingly, I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the President’s nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications."

Romney, a moderate Republican senator who has criticized Trump, was seen as a potential swing vote on the nomination.

Only two Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, have said they opposed moving forward to fill the vacancy before the election.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Romney is for moving forward on Trump nominee