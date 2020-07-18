Sen. Marco Rubio Tweets Photo Of Meeting With Elijah Cummings, Thinks It’s John Lewis
Click here to read the full article.
Sen. Marco Rubio mistook a photo of himself with Rep. Elijah Cummings for Rep. John Lewis, and tweeted out a salute on Saturday using it.
Cummings died in October of last year, while Lewis passed on Friday.
More from Deadline
John Lewis Remembered: Barack Obama, Ava DuVernay, Bill Clinton, Bernice King & More Mourn The "Conscience of Congress"
John Lewis Dies: Civil Rights Icon And Moral Voice Of Congress Was 80
“It was an honor to know & be blessed with the opportunity to serve in Congress with JohnLewis a genuine & historic American hero. May the Lord grant him eternal peace,” Rubio, R-Fla., wrote on Twitter, attaching a picture of himself in a conversation with Cummings.
Rubio also made the Cummings photo his profile photo for a brief time. He then deleted the original tweet and photo and apologized.
Earlier today I tweeted an incorrect photo
John Lewis was a genuine American hero
I was honored to appear together in Miami 3 years ago at an event captured in video below
My God grant him eternal resthttps://t.co/aEm4MxKxBP pic.twitter.com/0UpWSG3vNQ
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 18, 2020
Best of Deadline
U.S. Coronavirus Update: New Cases Break Record 70,000 For The First Time; Infections Up 40% Since Early July
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.