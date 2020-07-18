Sen. Marco Rubio Tweets Photo Of Meeting With Elijah Cummings, Thinks It’s John Lewis

Click here to read the full article.

Sen. Marco Rubio mistook a photo of himself with Rep. Elijah Cummings for Rep. John Lewis, and tweeted out a salute on Saturday using it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Cummings died in October of last year, while Lewis passed on Friday.

More from Deadline

“It was an honor to know & be blessed with the opportunity to serve in Congress with JohnLewis a genuine & historic American hero. May the Lord grant him eternal peace,” Rubio, R-Fla., wrote on Twitter, attaching a picture of himself in a conversation with Cummings.

Rubio also made the Cummings photo his profile photo for a brief time. He then deleted the original tweet and photo and apologized.

Earlier today I tweeted an incorrect photo John Lewis was a genuine American hero I was honored to appear together in Miami 3 years ago at an event captured in video below My God grant him eternal resthttps://t.co/aEm4MxKxBP pic.twitter.com/0UpWSG3vNQ — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 18, 2020





Image: Marco Rubio tweet John Lewis

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.