Sen. Lindsey Graham tells Trump to focus on current issues if he wants to win in 2024

WASHINGTON - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Sunday said if former President Donald Trump wants to win in 2024, his focus should be on current issues Americans face and not the problems of the past.

"If he runs for president, talking about 2020 is not what people want to hear. He likes hearing it. But people want to hear about, how can you secure a broken border? How can you rampant crime?," Graham said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

"How can you stop rampant crime? What can you add to the economy to get back on its feet? And how can you make us safer again? How can you stop Putin from going further? What would you do with China?" Graham added.

Graham election fraud: Georgia election investigation heats up. Giuliani, Eastman facing dates with grand jury.

When asked by CNN's Dana Bash if he believes the election was stolen and if he wants Trump to stop claiming that it was, Graham said only "we should look at election integrity measures, to make sure some problems don't happen again."

Graham has been a strong Trump ally in recent years.

The former president has continued to make false election claims and has endorsed midterm election candidates who repeat them.

Graham said he would back Trump if he runs for reelection in 2024.

Election results: Fact check: How we know the 2020 election results were legitimate, not 'rigged' as Donald Trump claims

"It's time for him to go. He's a war criminal," U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said March 16, calling for the people of Russia to stand up to President Vladimir Putin.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Graham wants Trump to move forward from 2020 election