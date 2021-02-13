Sen. Lindsey Graham switches vote, joins Democrats in voting to call witnesses in Trump’s trial

Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies, voted to approve calling witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial Saturday morning, changing his vote minutes earlier.

Graham, R-S.C., changed his vote to side with Democrats and several moderate Republican colleagues after it was clear the chamber would be moving forward with subpoenas. Graham, who huddled with Trump’s attorneys during the trial for a strategy session, had teased for weeks that if Democrats attempted to call witnesses, Republicans would demand a number of controversial witnesses.

“If you want a delay, it will be a long one with many, many witnesses,” Graham tweeted earlier Saturday.

He said on Fox News earlier this month that if Democrats call one witness, “you open that can of worms, we’ll want the FBI to come in and tell us about how people pre-planned this attack and what happened with the security footprint at the Capitol. You open up Pandora's Box if you call one witness.”

After the vote, Graham’s explained he wanted to move forward and end the trial but since witnesses were going to be called, he would insist on multiple people being deposed. He said at the top of his list was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“We can start with Speaker Pelosi to answer the question as to whether or not there was credible evidence of pre-planned violence before President Trump spoke?” He wrote on Twitter. “Her testimony is incredibly relevant to the incitement charge.”

The Senate decision to call witnesses at the impeachment trial surprised lawmakers on both sides, who must still decide how many witnesses will be called and how they will be deposed.

Senators in both parties had expected no witnesses and a potential vote on the verdict Saturday. But after the lead manager, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., asked to hear from a House member, Trump’s defense team also sought witnesses.

Now the Senate must decide how many witnesses to call and under what rules. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., recessed the trial while lawmakers debate which steps to take.

Under the resolution the Senate adopted for the trial, after allowing any witnesses, the Senate must now decide whether to issue subpoenas, how to arrange depositions and whether other research is needed. Those rules would be governed by another resolution in the Senate, which would require another vote.

While Raskin requested one witness — Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash. — Trump’s lawyers named at least two witnesses they would call.

During Trump’s first impeachment trial, the Senate debate over witnesses focused on providing a set number, such as three, for each side. But the Senate voted not to call witnesses in that trial.

