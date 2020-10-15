Sen. Kamala Harris cancels trips after two linked to campaign test positive for COVID-19

Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, canceled campaign trips to key battleground states through Sunday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for COVID-19.

Harris had planned to campaign Thursday in North Carolina, in Asheville and Charlotte; on Friday in Cleveland; and on Saturday in Pennsylvania, in Allentown and Philadelphia.

The positive tests late Wednesday included a flight crew member, who doesn't work for the campaign, and the senator’s communications director, Liz Allen, according to Jen O’Malley Dillon, campaign manager for presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“The last time I saw them was about seven days ago and I have consistently tested negative and they are doing well," Harris told a virtual fundraiser Thursday. "But for the sake of what we have been trying to do as a campaign, which is really be as cautious as possible, I suspended my trips and my travel for the weekend. But I’ll be back on the road Monday and today already I have been in many states, including Wisconsin virtually.”

Harris wasn’t in close contact with either person within two days of the tests and so faces no obligation to quarantine, O'Malley Dillon said.

“Regardless, out of an abundance of caution and in line with our campaign’s commitment to the highest levels of precaution, we are canceling Senator Harris’s travel through Sunday, October 18th,” O'Malley Dillon said.

Biden had a PCR testing for COVID-19 on Wednesday and the virus wasn't detected, the campaign said Thursday.

The Biden campaign said it learned around noon Thursday that a member of the aviation company that charters his campaign’s planes also tested positive for the virus. But the campaign said Biden didn't need to quarantine because he was never in close contact with the staffer, who was on flights Monday to Ohio and Tuesday to Florida.

Biden was at least 50 feet from the staffer at all times, both wore masks and the staffer left the plane through the back door, according to O'Malley Dillon.

“Given these facts, we have been advised by the (former) vice president’s doctor and the campaign’s medical advisors that there is no need for the vice president to quarantine,” O'Malley Dillon said.

Harris, who scheduled several virtual fundraisers during that period, plans to continue a "robust and aggressive" schedule and plans to return to in-person events Monday, Dillon said.

In place of the missed in-person events in North Carolina on Thursday, Harris planned a virtual event at 6 p.m. with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., to celebrate the first day of in-person early voting.

Harris has been participating virtually this week in the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. The committee is scheduled to vote Oct. 22 on the nomination.

Neither the flight crew member nor Allen had contact with Harris or Biden, during the 48 hours before their tests. But both had been on a flight with Harris Oct. 8, when each person wore an N-95 mask.

Both the staffers attended personal events during the past week and had to be tested before returning to work, under the campaign's health protocols, which include regular testing, isolation after time off, wearing masks and social distancing.

"These protocols help protect the campaign, the staff, and anyone who they may have contact with," Dillon said. She said the value of the health protocols has "been illustrated once again."

Harris has taken two PCR tests since Oct. 8 and both were negative, most recently on Wednesday. Other staffers have also tested negative. Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, has also tested negative.

But he canceled travel Thursday to Minneapolis with the nominee's wife, Jill Biden, and will return to the road Friday, headed to Nebraska.

