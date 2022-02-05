Sen. Josh Hawley Gets Short But Sharp History Lesson From St. Louis Post-Dispatch

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch took Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) to task this week with a blistering editorial slamming his resistance to helping Ukraine defend itself from a possible invasion from Russia.

The newspaper’s editorial board slammed the Donald Trump apologist, who led Republican Senate objections to President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win, as “grossly unfit” for office.

It also offered the controversial senator “a short history lesson” contesting his claim that Biden alone, and not Trump, would be to blame if Vladimir Putin’s Russia invaded its neighbor.

“There once was a time when Hawley had presidential aspirations, but a badly timed fist-pump on Jan. 6, 2021, along with his appeasing advocacy of Russian supremacy just about closes the lid on his presidential dreams,” wrote the board.

“We thought Hawley should’ve resigned his Senate seat for his role in the Capitol insurrection,” it added. “But the idea that the United States should kneel down to Russia over Ukraine underscores how grossly unfit Hawley is to continue in office.”

Read the full editorial here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...