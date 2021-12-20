Sen. Jon Ossoff and Wife Dr. Alisha Kramer Welcome Their First Child: 'Totally in Love'

Jon Ossoff and wife Eva Beth Ossoff

Senator Jon Ossoff is officially a dad!

On Monday, the Georgia lawmaker, 34, announced on Twitter that he and his wife Dr. Alisha Kramer welcomed their first child, daughter Eva Beth, on Dec. 17.

"Alisha and I are overjoyed and totally in love with Eva Beth Ossoff, our first child, who arrived Friday evening," Ossoff wrote. "Alisha and Baby Eva are both doing well. We appreciate everyone's well wishes! 💕"

Ossoff's spokesperson also confirmed the news.

Sen. Raphael Warnock congratulated the Ossoff family on Twitter, writing, "Congratulations to my brother, @SenOssoff, on becoming a dad! I am praying for and wishing the best to Alisha, Jon and baby Eva!"

Sen. Jeff Merkley from Oregon also tweeted, "​​Parenthood is such a blessing! Congratulations to @ossoff and Alisha on their new baby!"

Ossoff was elected into the U.S. Senate in January over incumbent Sen. David Perdue in a run-off election, becoming the youngest member of the Senate body. He also became the first Jewish senator ever elected in Georgia.

His victory — along with Warnock's win over incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler — ended a dramatic 2020 election cycle with the Democratic Party controlling the Senate.

"I want to thank the people of Georgia for participating in this election, everybody who cast your ballot, everybody who put your faith and confidence in our democracy's capacity to deliver the representation that we deserve, whether you were for me, or against me, I'll be for you in the U.S. Senate," Ossoff said in a video address at the time. "I will serve all the people of the state."