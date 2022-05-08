Sen. Chris Murphy calls for peace as activists protest at Supreme Court justices' homes

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., is calling for peace after abortion rights activists marched to the homes of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts in response to the leaked draft opinion that overturns Roe v. Wade.

Murphy told "Fox News Sunday" that "no one should be threatening violence against a Supreme Court justice or against any member of Congress," Murphy added that he's had protests around his home throughout his time as a "public servant" but "any threats of violence are beyond the pale."

The protesters began at Kavanaugh's Maryland home chanting, "No uterus, no opinion," and were confronted by police, reported WUSA 9, a D.C. CBS affiliate, on Saturday. They then took to the home of Roberts, where they were encountered by D.C. Metropolitan Police, and began to chant "the world is watching."

No violence was reported during the gatherings.

This week, an eight-foot fence was placed at the Supreme Court, for safety precautions, according to ABC News. Protesters have gathered outside the court since the draft ruling was leaked late Monday. A similar safety measure was taken at the U.S. Capitol last year, in response to the Jan. 6 attack.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Senator calls for calm amid protests at Supreme Court justices' homes