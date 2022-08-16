Sen. Candidate John Fetterman Uses Dr. Oz's Viral Supermarket Gaffe to Call Out the Celebrity's Privilege

Amethyst Tate
·4 min read
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Bonnie Biess/Getty

Dr. Mehmet Oz is being called out on social media by fellow Senate candidate John Fetterman after a video he shared several months ago about the cost of groceries went viral.

On Monday, Lt. Gov. Fetterman, 53, mocked Oz, 62, sharing a video that the doctor posted to Twitter in April regarding grocery shopping expenses.

Oz said in the video, "Thought I'd do some grocery shopping, I'm at Wegners," revealing his first mistake. Behind him is a sign showing that he's shopping at Redner's, a Pennsylvania-based supermarket company. Twitter users posited that he was accidentally blending Redner's and Northeast grocery chain Wegmans, resulting in the new portmanteau.

Though a relatively minor mistake, it plays into a larger theme of the Fetterman vs. Oz rivalry: that one is a Pennsylvanian through and through, and one is a transplant from New Jersey who is out of touch with Pennsylvania voters.

Dr. Oz only became eligible to run in Pennsylvania after moving into a home owned in the state by his in-laws — a fact Fetterman has repeatedly pointed out.

RELATED: On National New Jersey Day, Dr. Oz's Pa. Senate Challenger Reflects on the Doctor's Garden State Roots

In the now-infamous video, Oz went on to say that he wanted to get ingredients for his wife to make crudités, and he began grabbing items off the shelves.

He picked up broccoli, asparagus and carrots, totaling $10. He then grabbed guacamole and a tub of fresh salsa, bringing the total up. "Guys, that's $20 for crudités and this doesn't include the tequila," Oz said. "This is outrageous and we've got Joe Biden to thank for this."

This week, Fetterman weighed in on the viral moment. "In PA we call this a... veggie tray," the lieutenant governor wrote on Twitter Monday, emphasizing Oz's fancy term for a veggie platter.

He sarcastically added, "Dr. Oz regularly shops for crudités at the Wegners in Huntington Valley."

Sen. Candidate John Fetterman Uses Dr. Oz’s Viral Supermarket Gaffe to Call Out the Celebrity’s Privilege
Sen. Candidate John Fetterman Uses Dr. Oz’s Viral Supermarket Gaffe to Call Out the Celebrity’s Privilege

Dr. Mehmet Oz/Twitter

RELATED: Weeks After Suffering Stroke, Senate Hopeful John Fetterman Plans to Get Back on Campaign Trail

Fetterman also released a new limited edition campaign sticker Monday to capitalize on the Oz video's momentum and "honor Dr. Oz's love for crudité and Wegners."

Fetterman has trolled the famous TV doctor for months now, creating a number of viral moments.

In a 30-second campaign ad in July, Fetterman said, "This is John Fetterman. It's a fundamental choice that we have here. I only got involved in politics to make my town, then Pennsylvania a better, safer place. He just moved here to run for office."

Fetterman then ridiculed Oz's celebrity status, which he claimed would prevent the Republican nominee from adequately representing working-class Pennsylvanians.

"Do you want someone that's all about North Jersey? Look, he's not one of us. He says he'll fight for working people. Okay. Hey, Doc Hollywood. Save your money. Pennsylvania is not for sale."

RELATED: Snooki Shades Pennsylvania Senate Candidate Dr. Oz: 'Heard You Moved from N.J. to Pa. to Look for a New Job'

Following the ad campaign, Fetterman flew a satirically messaged banner for his opponent which read across the sky, "HEY DR. OZ, WELCOME HOME TO NJ! ❤️ JOHN."

Next to an image of the flown words posted to Twitter, Fetterman wrote, "To all yinz + youse down the shore today: hope you saw my very nice message ✈️ to one of NJ's famous longtime residents 🥰."

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for the state's U.S. Senate seat, speaks during a rally in Erie, Pa.
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for the state's U.S. Senate seat, speaks during a rally in Erie, Pa.

Gene J Puskar/AP/Shutterstock Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for the state's U.S. Senate seat, speaks during a rally in Erie, Pa.

The mocking of Oz's claim to residency follows a questionable voting history. Having used his in-laws' address to vote in Pennsylvania in 2020, Oz also voted in New Jersey the same year, according to Politico.

RELATED: Donald Trump Endorses Dr. Oz in Pa. Senate Primary: 'He Has Lived with Us Through the Screen'

Oz had previously responded to questions regarding his residency in the state and his legitimacy in running. He said, "Pennsylvanians that I speak to are quite clear that they care much more about what I stand for than where I'm from."

Additionally, although a New Jersey native, Oz attended college and medical school at the University of Pennsylvania — his claim to the state. Oz, who has been endorsed by former President Trump, is 17% percentage points behind Fetterman, according to an August poll released by Momentive/SurveyMonkey.

