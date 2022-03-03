Sen. Ben Ray Luján Returns To Congress After Suffering Stroke
Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) returned to work in Congress for the first time since suffering a stroke last month, receiving a warm welcome and a standing ovation from his Senate colleagues.
“It’s an absolute honor to be back. ... All the prayers, it worked,” Luján said at a nomination hearing in the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.
Senator Ben Ray Luján receives a standing ovation upon his return to the Senate.
.@SenatorCantwell: "Senator Luján, so good to see you."@SenatorLujan: "It's an absolute honor to be back!" pic.twitter.com/3q2rYR1eIk
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 3, 2022
Luján’s appearance at the hearing helped advance two of President Joe Biden’s nominees to the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Trade Commission.
The 49-year-old was treated for a stroke in his cerebellum, the part of the brain that controls balance. He underwent surgery for swelling in the brain.
“I’m gonna beat this, and I’m gonna be stronger once I come out,” the New Mexico senator vowed last month, promising to return to work before the Senate holds a vote on Biden’s Supreme Court nominee.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.