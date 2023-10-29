Semyon Varlamov gets 39th career shutout as Islanders beat Blue Jackets 2-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Semyon Varlamov stopped 35 shots for his 39th career shutout, leading the New York Islanders to a 2-0 win Saturday night for their second straight victory and first on the road.

Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored for New York in Varlamov first win of the season.

Spencer Martin had 31 saves for Columbus, which has lost three straight games and their last two at home. The Blue Jackets have been shut out twice in their first six home games.

The Islanders scored early and late to secure the win.

Palmieri capitalized on the rebound of Pierre Engvall's shot at with 4:15 left in the first period to extend his point streak to three games.

Martin’s first goal of the season came with 3:21 left in the third off another big rebound, this one from a shot by Casey Cizikas.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Detroit on Monday night.

Blue Jackets: At Dallas on Monday night.

Nicole Kraft, The Associated Press