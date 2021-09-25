Semitruck on Airport Freeway hits guardrail, catches fire in Euless Saturday morning

A semitruck caught fire at the 200 block of Airport Freeway in Euless around 3 a.m. Saturday.

The fire started after the truck hit a guardrail. It spread into its cargo containing empty, flattened boxes, Euless Assistant Fire Chief Chanc Bennett said. No serious injuries or deaths were reported and no other trucks were involved in the crash.

Bennett said one firefighter was treated for minor injuries and has been released to go back to work.

The crash is being investigated by the Texas Department of Transportation, however preliminary investigation suggested a tire blew out was the cause of the incident, he said.