Seminal Moments: When Fendi Conquered the Great Wall of China

Few people knew at the time — not even Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi — but Fendi did not officially have permission to stage its fashion show on the Great Wall of China back in 2007.

“There is no procedure to do a show on the Great Wall. There is no single entity that controls the wall. We had to deal with 47 different entities and not a single one of them could approve anyone else’s,” Michael Burke, the-then chief executive officer at the Roman fashion house, revealed in an interview. “And you’d never get approvals. All you’d ever get is non-rejections.”

Thankfully, there were non-rejections right up to the moment when the models — 44 of them Chinese, 44 of Western origins — planted their heels on that 2,000-year-old stone wonder, creating some of the most astonishing runway footage of all time.

The audacious spectacle, which luxury titan Bernard Arnault trumpeted as “the first fashion show visible from the moon,” ignited the trend to event marketing and itinerant fashion shows, and was one of the earliest signals of China’s importance for luxury consumption. It positioned Fendi as a global brand, and made a powerful statement about cultural appreciation and exchange.

The sunset parade on a picturesque section of the Juyongguan Pass northwest of Beijing is also a potent reminder of the emotional charge of physical fashion events. To this day, Fendi clients in China still talk about that chilly October night, according to Venturini Fendi.

“Those kinds of experiences can really create bonds with the culture that hosts you,” she said. “I think it was really key to growing in that market.”

While Kate Bosworth eagerly snapped photos with her smartphone, the show took place years before Instagram. It was a made-for-TV event, with camera crews from all over the world, including from ABC, Rai 2, TF1 and “Good Morning America,” training their lenses on the wall — and the giant double-F logos projected on to neighboring mountains.

Video was the medium, and “if it were today, you would say it was a digital event,” Burke said. “It was all visual.”

Having a big fashion event recorded by a vast swath of the Western press gave the Chinese government something of a “dry run” ahead of the 2008 Olympic Games, “which was going to be the first moment where press could come unfettered into China and roam the streets without being shadowed every second,” Burke said. “It was a global media reach. I think it was probably the biggest media reach ever in the history of fashion. It’s the first time you had East and West.”

Mounting big fashion shows in China seems commonplace now, but not in 2007, when most European heritage brands were still operating small boutiques in luxury hotels, and China had yet to demonstrate its potential for luxury.

According to consultancy Bain & Co., Chinese consumers accounted for only 2 percent of global consumption of personal luxury goods in 2006, just ahead of the Fendi event. (Bain now projects that Chinese consumers will account for 50 percent of all luxury purchases by 2025.)

“China had not yet had its coming-out as an economic power,” Burke said in an interview in Paris ahead of a cocktail event for Louis Vuitton, where he has been ceo since 2012. “We wanted to do something when the city was still in its transformative state, when it’s like a moth turning into a butterfly. And the interesting time is the year before the Olympics.”

More than a publicity stunt to fan sales of fragrances or licensed goods, the Fendi event showcased an expanded spring-summer collection that would be produced in Italy and sold in China, including Baguettes with dangling silk tassels, lacquer-red dresses, and other clothes based on a circle motif that is a Chinese symbol of happiness. The 88 models negotiated a sloping runway 88 meters long — the esteemed number eight connoting prosperity in China.

Fendi conscripted the same Japanese production firm that had organized the house’s event at Tokyo’s National Stadium the year prior. According to Burke, that firm had “underground connections” to the right Chinese officials and billed the Great Wall show as a cultural moment.

“It was positioned as the two great civilizations of antiquity, China and Rome, reconnecting,” Burke said. “We said, ‘We’re gonna re-create the Silk Road by turning the wall, which has no more military function, into a road that leads to exchange between Europe and Asia.’ They loved the idea. For them it had cultural and historic relevance.”

Story continues