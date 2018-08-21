Semifinals: Vote for your favorite Darlington throwback paint scheme And then there were four. The opening round is now complete in Darlington Raceway’s Southern 500 bracketology and the top-four resultsfor the best paint schemes — voted through by fans — are below. The seeding was originally decided upon by our selection committee based on the top eight in voting for Darlingtons Best in Show …

And then there were four.

The opening round is now complete in Darlington Raceway’s Southern 500 bracketology and the top-four results for the best paint schemes — voted through by fans — are below.

The seeding was originally decided upon by our selection committee based on the top eight in voting for Darlington‘s Best in Show fan award through Aug. 15.

The semifinal round pits these four looks honoring NASCAR’s past against each other as the theme for 2018 is “Seven Decades of NASCAR.”

William Byron vs. Clint Bowyer: Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet will be wrapped by Sam Bass’s “Hot Summer Nights” design honoring Jeff Gordon’s rainbow car while Bowyer’s No. 14 Ford’s tip of the hat is to Ned Jarrett’s 1965 Ford Galaxie.

Chase Elliott vs. Derrike Cope: Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet’s paint scheme honors his cousin, Casey Elliott. Cope’s No. 99 yellow-and-red Bojangles’ theme matches the current race sponsor and throws it back to the partnership’s start in 1993.

Voting is open in the semifinals from Aug. 21-25. Championship round voting will be open Aug. 26-31, with the winner being announced before the start of the Bojangles’ Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET Sept. 2, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).