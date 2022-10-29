Semifinals are set: Saturday’s schedule for Kansas high school volleyball tournaments
The semifinal matchups are set for Saturday’s penultimate round of action at the state tournaments for Kansas high school volleyball.
Here are Friday’s pool play results, along with Saturday’s pairings and schedules by classification:
CLASS 6A
In Salina; at Tony’s Pizza Events Center
Friday’s Pool I results
Blue Valley 2, Liberal 0
Washburn Rural 2, Blue Valley West 0
Blue Valley West 2, Liberal 0
Washburn Rural 2, Blue Valley 0
Blue Valley 2, Blue Valley West 1
Washburn Rural 2, Liberal 0
Friday’s Pool II results
Blue Valley North 2, Mill Valley 0
Lawrene Free State 2, Wichita Northwest 0
Mill Valley 2, Lawrence Free State 0
Blue Valley North 2, Wichita Northwest 0
Blue Valley North 2, Lawrence Free State 0
Mill Valley 2, Wichita Northwest 1
Saturday’s semifinals
Washburn Rural vs. Mill Valley, 9 a.m.
Blue Valley North vs. Blue Valley, 9 a.m.
Saturday’s third-place match
Semifinal losers, 25 minutes after semifinals
Saturday’s championship match
Semifinal winners, 25 minutes after semifinals
CLASS 5A
In Salina; at Tony’s Pizza Events Center
Friday’s Pool I results
Hutchinson 2, Andover Central 1
St. Thomas Aquinas 2, Bishop Carroll 0
Andover Central 2, Bishop Carroll 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 2, Hutchinson 0
Hutchinson 2, Bishop Carroll 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 2, Andover Central 0
Friday’s Pool II results
Topeka Seaman 2, Maize South 1
St. James Academy 2, Lansing 1
Lansing 2, Maize South 0
St. James Academy 2, Topeka Seaman 0
Topeka Seaman 2, Lansing 1
St. James Academy 2, Maize South 0
Saturday’s semifinals
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Topeka Seaman, 1 p.m.
St. James Academy vs. Hutchinson, 1 p.m.
Saturday’s third-place match
Semifinal losers, 25 minutes after semifinals
Saturday’s championship match
Semifinal winners, 25 minutes after semifinals
CLASS 4A
At Hutchinson Sports Arena
Friday’s Pool I results
Rock Creek 2, Paola 0
Bishop Miege 2, Andale 0
Bishop Miege 2, Paola 0
Andale 2, Rock Creek 0
Bishop Miege 2, Rock Creek 0
Andale 2, Paola 0
Friday’s Pool II results
Tonganoxie 2, Clay Center 0
Circle 2, Louisburg 0
Louisburg 2, Clay Center 0
Circle 2, Tonganoxie 0
Louisburg 2, Tonganoxie 0
Circle 2, Clay Center 0
Saturday’s semifinals
Bishop Miege vs. Louisburg, 9 a.m.
Circle vs. Andale, 9 a.m.
Saturday’s third-place match
Semifinal losers, 25 minutes after semifinals
Saturday’s championship match
Semifinal winners, 25 minutes after semifinals
CLASS 3A
At Hutchinson Sports Arena
Friday’s Pool I results
Cheney 2, Beloit 0
Nemaha Central 2, Smoky Valley 0
Cheney 2, Smoky Valley 0
Nemaha Central 2, Beloit 0
Beloit 2, Smoky Valley 1
Nemaha Central 2, Cheney 0
Friday’s Pool II results
Goodland 2, Eureka 0
Heritage Christian 2, Riverton 0
Heritage Christian 2, Goodland 0
Riverton 2, Eureka 0
Heritage Christian 2, Eureka 0
Riverton 2, Goodland 0
Saturday’s semifinals
Nemaha Central vs. Riverton, 1 p.m.
Heritage Christian vs. Cheney, 1 p.m.
Saturday’s third-place match
Semifinal losers, 25 minutes after semifinals
Saturday’s championship match
Semifinal winners, 25 minutes after semifinals
CLASS 2A
In Dodge City; at United Wireless Arena
Friday’s Pool I results
Jefferson County North 2, Meade 0
Hillsboro 2, St. Mary’s Colgan 0
St. Mary’s Colgan 2, Meade 1
Hillsboro 2, Jefferson County North 0
Jefferson County North 2, St. Mary’s Colgan 0
Hillsboro 2, Meade 0
Friday’s Pool II results
Inman 2, Garden Plain 0
Smith Center 2, Valley Heights 0
Inman 2, Valley Heights 0
Smith Center 2, Garden Plain 0
Valley Heights 2, Garden Plain 1
Smith Center 2, Inman 1
Saturday’s semifinals
Hillsboro vs. Inman, 9 a.m.
Smith Center vs. Jefferson County North, 9 a.m.
Saturday’s third-place match
Semifinal losers, 25 minutes after semifinals
Saturday’s championship match
Semifinal winners, 25 minutes after semifinals
CLASS 1A-DIVISION I
In Dodge City; at United Wireless Arena
Friday’s Pool I results
Little River 2, Spearville 1
Flinthills 2, Olpe 0
Little River 2, Olpe 0
Flinthills 2, Spearville 1
Spearville 2, Olpe 0
Little River 2, Flinthills 1
Friday’s Pool II results
Doniphan West 2, Pretty Prairie 0
St. Francis 2, Sylvan-Lucas 1
Pretty Prairie 2, St. Francis 1
Doniphan West 2, Sylvan-Lucas 1
Doniphan West 2, St. Francis 0
Pretty Prairie 2, Sylvan-Lucas 0
Saturday’s semifinals
Little River vs. Pretty Prairie, 1 p.m.
Doniphan West vs. Flinthills, 1 p.m.
Saturday’s third-place match
Semifinal losers, 25 minutes after semifinals
Saturday’s championship match
Semifinal winners, 25 minutes after semifinals
CLASS 1A-DIVISION II
In Emporia; at White Auditorium
Friday’s Pool I results
St. John’s/Tipton 2, Hutchinson Central Christian 0
Lebo 2, Ingalls 0
St. John’s/Tipton 2, Ingalls 0
Lebo 2, Hutchinson Central Christian 0
Hutchinson Central Christian 2, Ingalls 0
Lebo 2, St. John’s/Tipton 0
Friday’s Pool II results
Hanover 2, South Central 0
Attica 2, Wheatland/Grinnell 0
Hanover 2, Wheatland/Grinnell 0
Attica 2, South Central 0
Wheatland/Grinnell 2, South Central 0
Hanover 2, Attica 0
Saturday’s semifinals
Lebo vs. Attica, 9 a.m.
Hanover vs. St. John’s/Tipton, 9 a.m.
Saturday’s third-place match
Semifinal losers, 25 minutes after semifinals
Saturday’s championship match
Semifinal winners, 25 minutes after semifinals