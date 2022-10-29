Semifinals are set: Saturday’s schedule for Kansas high school volleyball tournaments

The semifinal matchups are set for Saturday’s penultimate round of action at the state tournaments for Kansas high school volleyball.

Here are Friday’s pool play results, along with Saturday’s pairings and schedules by classification:

CLASS 6A

In Salina; at Tony’s Pizza Events Center

Friday’s Pool I results

Blue Valley 2, Liberal 0

Washburn Rural 2, Blue Valley West 0

Blue Valley West 2, Liberal 0

Washburn Rural 2, Blue Valley 0

Blue Valley 2, Blue Valley West 1

Washburn Rural 2, Liberal 0

Friday’s Pool II results

Blue Valley North 2, Mill Valley 0

Lawrene Free State 2, Wichita Northwest 0

Mill Valley 2, Lawrence Free State 0

Blue Valley North 2, Wichita Northwest 0

Blue Valley North 2, Lawrence Free State 0

Mill Valley 2, Wichita Northwest 1

Saturday’s semifinals

Washburn Rural vs. Mill Valley, 9 a.m.

Blue Valley North vs. Blue Valley, 9 a.m.

Saturday’s third-place match

Semifinal losers, 25 minutes after semifinals

Saturday’s championship match

Semifinal winners, 25 minutes after semifinals

CLASS 5A

In Salina; at Tony’s Pizza Events Center

Friday’s Pool I results

Hutchinson 2, Andover Central 1

St. Thomas Aquinas 2, Bishop Carroll 0

Andover Central 2, Bishop Carroll 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 2, Hutchinson 0

Hutchinson 2, Bishop Carroll 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 2, Andover Central 0

Friday’s Pool II results

Topeka Seaman 2, Maize South 1

St. James Academy 2, Lansing 1

Lansing 2, Maize South 0

St. James Academy 2, Topeka Seaman 0

Topeka Seaman 2, Lansing 1

St. James Academy 2, Maize South 0

Saturday’s semifinals

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Topeka Seaman, 1 p.m.

St. James Academy vs. Hutchinson, 1 p.m.

Saturday’s third-place match

Semifinal losers, 25 minutes after semifinals

Saturday’s championship match

Semifinal winners, 25 minutes after semifinals

CLASS 4A

At Hutchinson Sports Arena

Friday’s Pool I results

Rock Creek 2, Paola 0

Bishop Miege 2, Andale 0

Bishop Miege 2, Paola 0

Andale 2, Rock Creek 0

Bishop Miege 2, Rock Creek 0

Andale 2, Paola 0

Friday’s Pool II results

Tonganoxie 2, Clay Center 0

Story continues

Circle 2, Louisburg 0

Louisburg 2, Clay Center 0

Circle 2, Tonganoxie 0

Louisburg 2, Tonganoxie 0

Circle 2, Clay Center 0

Saturday’s semifinals

Bishop Miege vs. Louisburg, 9 a.m.

Circle vs. Andale, 9 a.m.

Saturday’s third-place match

Semifinal losers, 25 minutes after semifinals

Saturday’s championship match

Semifinal winners, 25 minutes after semifinals

CLASS 3A

At Hutchinson Sports Arena

Friday’s Pool I results

Cheney 2, Beloit 0

Nemaha Central 2, Smoky Valley 0

Cheney 2, Smoky Valley 0

Nemaha Central 2, Beloit 0

Beloit 2, Smoky Valley 1

Nemaha Central 2, Cheney 0

Friday’s Pool II results

Goodland 2, Eureka 0

Heritage Christian 2, Riverton 0

Heritage Christian 2, Goodland 0

Riverton 2, Eureka 0

Heritage Christian 2, Eureka 0

Riverton 2, Goodland 0

Saturday’s semifinals

Nemaha Central vs. Riverton, 1 p.m.

Heritage Christian vs. Cheney, 1 p.m.

Saturday’s third-place match

Semifinal losers, 25 minutes after semifinals

Saturday’s championship match

Semifinal winners, 25 minutes after semifinals

CLASS 2A

In Dodge City; at United Wireless Arena

Friday’s Pool I results

Jefferson County North 2, Meade 0

Hillsboro 2, St. Mary’s Colgan 0

St. Mary’s Colgan 2, Meade 1

Hillsboro 2, Jefferson County North 0

Jefferson County North 2, St. Mary’s Colgan 0

Hillsboro 2, Meade 0

Friday’s Pool II results

Inman 2, Garden Plain 0

Smith Center 2, Valley Heights 0

Inman 2, Valley Heights 0

Smith Center 2, Garden Plain 0

Valley Heights 2, Garden Plain 1

Smith Center 2, Inman 1

Saturday’s semifinals

Hillsboro vs. Inman, 9 a.m.

Smith Center vs. Jefferson County North, 9 a.m.

Saturday’s third-place match

Semifinal losers, 25 minutes after semifinals

Saturday’s championship match

Semifinal winners, 25 minutes after semifinals

CLASS 1A-DIVISION I

In Dodge City; at United Wireless Arena

Friday’s Pool I results

Little River 2, Spearville 1

Flinthills 2, Olpe 0

Little River 2, Olpe 0

Flinthills 2, Spearville 1

Spearville 2, Olpe 0

Little River 2, Flinthills 1

Friday’s Pool II results

Doniphan West 2, Pretty Prairie 0

St. Francis 2, Sylvan-Lucas 1

Pretty Prairie 2, St. Francis 1

Doniphan West 2, Sylvan-Lucas 1

Doniphan West 2, St. Francis 0

Pretty Prairie 2, Sylvan-Lucas 0

Saturday’s semifinals

Little River vs. Pretty Prairie, 1 p.m.

Doniphan West vs. Flinthills, 1 p.m.

Saturday’s third-place match

Semifinal losers, 25 minutes after semifinals

Saturday’s championship match

Semifinal winners, 25 minutes after semifinals

CLASS 1A-DIVISION II

In Emporia; at White Auditorium

Friday’s Pool I results

St. John’s/Tipton 2, Hutchinson Central Christian 0

Lebo 2, Ingalls 0

St. John’s/Tipton 2, Ingalls 0

Lebo 2, Hutchinson Central Christian 0

Hutchinson Central Christian 2, Ingalls 0

Lebo 2, St. John’s/Tipton 0

Friday’s Pool II results

Hanover 2, South Central 0

Attica 2, Wheatland/Grinnell 0

Hanover 2, Wheatland/Grinnell 0

Attica 2, South Central 0

Wheatland/Grinnell 2, South Central 0

Hanover 2, Attica 0

Saturday’s semifinals

Lebo vs. Attica, 9 a.m.

Hanover vs. St. John’s/Tipton, 9 a.m.

Saturday’s third-place match

Semifinal losers, 25 minutes after semifinals

Saturday’s championship match

Semifinal winners, 25 minutes after semifinals