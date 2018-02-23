Semifinal shocker in South Korea not first men's hockey heartbreaker for Canada

Canada's 4-3 loss to Germany in the men's hockey semifinal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games may have come as a shock, but this disappointing Olympic loss is hardly an isolated incident.

Canada didn't have its best players in South Korea, but even when NHL stars have attended the Games, Canada has not been immune to an upset. Here are a few examples of heartbreaking hockey losses for Canada's men's Olympic team:

2006 — Canada dug a hole for itself at the 2006 Olympics in Turin, Italy with back-to-back 2-0 preliminary-round losses, but it was the first of these defeats that set a troubling tone. A Canada team featuring the likes of Joe Sakic, Chris Pronger and Martin Bordeur was stymied by goaltender Martin Gerber in a huge upset loss to the Swiss. Gerber, and NHL journeyman, made 49 saves while Paul di Pietro, a good ol' Canadian boy from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., scored on two of Switzerland's 18 shots. Dismissed as a one-off loss, Canada followed with a 2-0 defeat to Finland and as a result had to play Russia in the quarterfinals, where the Canadians were sent home without a medal after another 2-0 loss.

1998 — With NHL players included for the first time, the Canadians were expected to dominate at the 1998 Games in Nagano, Japan, until they ran into "the Dominator." It would have been hard to bet against a team that included future Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky, Eric Lindros, Ray Bourque and Patrick Roy. But the Czech Republic had a superstar goalie of its own in Dominik Hasek, and he stopped 30 shots in regulation and overtime, then all five Canadian shooters in a shootout, in a 2-1 victory. The Czechs went on to beat Russia for gold, while the deflated Canadians lost to Finland in the bronze-medal game.

1994 — Canada may not have had NHL stars on its team at the '94 Games in Lillehammer, Norway, but it did have some talent including future superstar Paul Kariya and Petr Nedved, who was involved in a bitter holdout dispute with the Vancouver Canucks. Canada made it all the way to the final where it ran into a Swedish team featuring Peter Forsberg. Once again Canada fell in a shootout, with Forsberg showing why he would eventually become a Hall of Famer. His one-handed backhand shot past Corey Hirsch in the shootout was commemorated in a postage stamp in Sweden.

Story Continues

1992 — Canada hadn't won an Olympic gold medal in ice hockey heading into the 1992 Games. But there was cautious optimism that would change in Albertville, France with a roster that included Lindros, Joe Juneau and Sean Burke. Canada made it all the way to the gold-medal game before falling 3-1 to a team of players from some of the countries that made up the former Soviet Union, known as the "Unified Team." The game was marked by a flurry of goals at the end. The Unified Team scored with just over four minutes left to take a 2-0 lead, but Chirs Lindberg gave Canada hope by scoring with 2:40 left to play. But Vyacheslav Bykov beat Burke with a slapshot with 69 seconds left to keep Canada off the top of the podium.

1936 — Britain won its first and only hockey gold medal at the 1936 Games in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, thanks largely to a 2-1 win over Canada in the semifinal round. The result was carried over to the final round, where Britain finished with five points following a 5-0 rout of the Czech Republic and a 0-0 tie with the United States. Canada was runner-up with four points. While the British team was mostly made up of players who grew up in Canada, it was still considered an upset as Canada had won the previous for gold medals. Canada went on to win gold at the 1948 and 1952 Games, then was held off the top of the podium until 2002.

The Canadian Press