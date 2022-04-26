Semien, Seager RBI singles for Texas in 6-2 win over Astros

  • Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia, left, celebrates his run-scoring single as Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel, right, looks on during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    1/7

    Astros Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia, left, celebrates his run-scoring single as Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel, right, looks on during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Rangers' Willie Calhoun, left, slides safely into third base on a sacrifice hit as Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) defends during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    2/7

    Astros Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers' Willie Calhoun, left, slides safely into third base on a sacrifice hit as Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) defends during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Rangers' Nick Solak (15) is congratulated by Eli White, right, after he scored against the Houston Astros during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    3/7

    Astros Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers' Nick Solak (15) is congratulated by Eli White, right, after he scored against the Houston Astros during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez (44) is congratulated by teammates after he hit a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    4/7

    Astros Rangers Baseball

    Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez (44) is congratulated by teammates after he hit a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Houston Astros' s Kyle Tucker (30) steals second as Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien, right, defends during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    5/7

    Astros Rangers Baseball

    Houston Astros' s Kyle Tucker (30) steals second as Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien, right, defends during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    6/7

    Astros Rangers Baseball

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    7/7

    Astros Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia, left, celebrates his run-scoring single as Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel, right, looks on during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Texas Rangers' Willie Calhoun, left, slides safely into third base on a sacrifice hit as Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) defends during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Texas Rangers' Nick Solak (15) is congratulated by Eli White, right, after he scored against the Houston Astros during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez (44) is congratulated by teammates after he hit a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Houston Astros' s Kyle Tucker (30) steals second as Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien, right, defends during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEPHEN HAWKINS
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Houston Astros
    Houston Astros
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Marcus Semien
    Marcus Semien
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Corey Seager
    Corey Seager
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien and Corey Seager had RBI singles in the decisive seventh inning, Adolis Garcia added a bases-clearing double in the eighth, and the Texas Rangers beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Pinch-hitter Willie Calhoun opened the Texas seventh with a double off just-in reliever Phil Maton (0-1), who after getting his only out allowed Semien's single through the left side of the drawn-in infield that tied the game at 2-2. After another pitching change and a wild pitch, Semien came home with the go-ahead run on Seager's sharp single to right.

Garcia's bases-loaded double into the right-field gap came with two outs in the eighth for Texas, which won for only the second time in seven home games this season.

Matt Moore (1-0) worked a scoreless seventh before Matt Bush and Joe Balow each pitched an inning. Starter Dane Dunning struck out five and allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Yordan Alvarez hit his fourth homer for the Astros. Kyle Tucker drove in a run with a single on which he initially slammed his bat to the ground in disgust thinking he had popped out to shallow left.

Houston starter Framber Valdez allowed only an unearned run over six innings, striking out five, walking two and hitting a batter. The lefty departed after throwing 60 of his 97 pitches for strikes.

Valdez seemed OK after Nathaniel Lowe's bat shattered in the fourth and helicoptered into the pitcher's upper back. That happened when Lowe, who had two hits to raise his batting average to .381, grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Alvarez hit his fourth homer in the second, but Texas got even with an unearned run in the bottom the inning when Nick Solak reached on rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena’s error and scored on Charlie Culberson’s groundout.

After Yuli Gurriel had a two-out single and a stolen base in the sixth, Tucker slammed his bat when he hit a popup to shallow left. But he instead got an RBI single for a 2-1 lead when fielder Solak was unable to make the catch after running a long way and then lunging toward the line.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: Alvarez fouled a pitch off his right shin while batting in the third inning. He immediately jumped away from the plate in pain and dropped to both knees with his head bowed toward the ground. He eventually got up and stayed in the game, then hit an inning-ending comebacker to Dunning.

Rangers: Manager Chris Woodward said RHP Spencer Patton's right oblique issue isn't thought to be serious even though the right-hander was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Woodward said before Monday's game that Patton had been pitching through some soreness.

UP NEXT

Jake Odorizzi (0-2, 9.00 ERA), who didn't make it out of the first inning in his last start, is scheduled to take the mound for the Astros. Rangers lefty-hander Taylor Hearn (0-1, 7.59) is 2-0 in seven career appearances against Houston, the only team he has multiple victories against.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Former Boston Police officer pleads guilty to child rape charges

    A former Boston Police Department officer who later went on to become head of the police union is pleading guilty to several charges of child rape.

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Swimmer Claire Carver-Dias, sprinter Sam Effah to lead Canada at Commonwealth Games

    Sprinter Sam Effah is joining swimmer Claire Carver-Dias as co-chef de missions for Canada at this summer's Commonwealth Games. Effah replaces Paralympic and Commonwealth champion swimmer Benoit Huot, who recently announced he was stepping back from the role as he and his wife expect their second child. The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled for July 28-Aug. 8 in Birmingham, England. Effah, of Calgary, is a two-time Canadian champion in the 100 metres who competed at the Commonwealth Games in

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Should Nick Nurse go deeper into his bench?

    The Raptors' starters looked worn down and tired in the latter stages of Game 3, raising the question of whether Nick Nurse should be giving more minutes to his bench players.

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str