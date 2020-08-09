Semien hits leadoff HR, A's beat Astros to win 8th straight

OAKLAND, Calif. — Marcus Semien homered in the first after hitting a walkoff single to end a 13-inning win a night earlier and the Oakland Athletics beat the Houston Astros 3-1 on Saturday for their eighth straight victory.

Frankie Montas (2-1) pitched seven shutout innings, allowing two hits without walking a batter and striking out five for the AL West-leading A’s.

The three-time reigning division champion Astros lost their fourth in a row. The last three defeats had been by a total of four runs.

Semien became the first player in A’s franchise history with a game-ending hit and a leadoff homer on back-to-back days.

Matt Chapman homered in the eighth and added an RBI groundout in the sixth as Oakland (11-4) matched the 2014 club for the best record through 15 games over the last 30 years.

Houston starter Framber Valdéz (0-2) gave up two runs and seven hits, striking out nine with one walk over seven innings.

GIANTS 5, DODGERS 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Austin Slater had his first multi-homer game, Johnny Cueto took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and San Francisco beat Los Angeles.

Slater hit solo shots over the wall in centre in the third and fifth innings off Clayton Kershaw and became only the seventh player to hit two homers in the same game off the Dodgers’ ace.

It was a tough night for Kershaw (1-1), who has traditionally dominated the Giants. The right-hander allowed four runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings with a walk and six strikeouts.

Cueto (1-0) only allowed a third-inning walk to Chris Taylor in the first five innings before hitting a wall in the sixth. He went 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Mike Yastrzemski also homered in the third to extend San Francisco’s lead to 2-0.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, PADRES 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Starling Marté and Stephen Vogt homered off Chris Paddack in the sixth inning, and Arizona beat San Diego.

The Padres failed to capitalize on two more home runs by Fernando Tatis Jr., including his second leadoff homer in two nights.

Tatis’ second homer, off Héctor Rondón in the eighth, pulled the Padres to 3-2.

All the excitement of Tatis’ leadoff drive off Merrill Kelly (2-1) disappeared by the fourth inning, when Vogt’s sacrifice fly brought in Marté.

Marté sent a charge through the Diamondbacks dugout in the sixth when he hit a go-ahead homer off the side of the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left-field corner. With two outs, Vogt drove a ball into the home run porch down the right field line to chase Paddack (2-1). .

Archie Bradley pitched the ninth for his third save.

RANGERS 2, ANGELS 0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer, six Texas pitchers combined on a four-hitter to give the Rangers consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Edinson Volquez (1-1), the first reliever after starter Kolby Allard’s five innings, worked the sixth for his first major league victory since 2017. It was his first win for the Rangers since 2007, before the former starter was traded to Cincinnati for Josh Hamilton. Rafael Montero worked a perfect ninth for his second save in two nights.

The Angels are 5-10 under new manager Joe Maddon, matching the worst 15-game start in team history. They had been 5-10 five other times, most recently in 2013.

Gallo went the opposite way in the sixth off Patrick Sandoval (0-1), the line shot landing in the Angels bullpen in left- centre field. All four of Gallo’s homers this season have come off left-handed pitchers.

ORIOLES 5, NATIONALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pat Valaika, Pedro Severino and Anthony Santander homered during a five-run rally in the eighth inning as Baltimore roughed up Washington’s relievers.

The Orioles went into eighth with just two hits and trailing 3-0. Sean Doolittle relieved and Baltimore began the eighth with back-to-back, pinch-hit homers by Valaika and Severino.

Daniel Hudson (1-1) took over with one out and after a walk and single, Santander hit his third homer of the season into the left-field bleachers.

Shawn Armstrong (1-0) allowed just one hit and struck out two in 1 1/2 innings of relief. Miguel Castro earned his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Juan Soto hit his first home run of the season in the second to give Washington a 1-0 lead. Eric Thames had an RBI double in the sixth as the Nationals went up 3-0.

