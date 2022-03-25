Semiconductor And Related Devices Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the semiconductors and related devices market are Intel, Qualcomm, Samsung Semiconductor, Broadcom, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, NXP Semiconductors N. V. , STMicroelectronics N.

V., SK Hynix, Micron, and MediaTek.

The global semiconductor and related devices market is expected to grow from $474.88 billion in 2021 to $497.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $572.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.6%.

The semiconductors and related devices market consist of sales of semiconductors and related services.Semiconductors are materials which have an electrical conductivity falling between conductor and an insulator.

Semiconductor devices are the components made out of material which is neither a good conductor nor a good insulator material and are useful because their behavior can be easily manipulated by the addition of impurities, known as doping.Conductivity of the device can be controlled, by exposure to heat, introducing electric or magnetic field or by the mechanical deformation.

These devices have wide applications in power devices, light emitters, lasers and optical sensors due to their reliability and compactness.

The main types of semiconductors and related devices are intrinsic semiconductors and extrinsic semiconductors.Intrinsically semiconductors are chemically pure semiconductors, that is, free of impurities.

The number of holes and electrons is thus determined by the material’s properties rather than by impurities. The various products include integrated circuits; memory chips; microprocessors and others that are used by information technology, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare and other end users.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the semiconductors and related devices market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the semiconductor and related devices market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Rising penetration of mobiles, tablets and other electronics and rising data consumption drives the semiconductors and related devices market.An increase in sales of electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets lead to an increase in generation and consumption of digital content and requires memory chips to store data.

For example, the total number of smartphone devices across the world reached 6 billion in 2020, i.e., eight people out of 10 own a smartphone in 2020, eventually driving the revenues of semiconductors manufacturing companies. Therefore, increasing use of smartphones is expected to drive the semiconductors and related devices market.

Corruption of memory chips restrains the growth of the semiconductors and related devices market.The corruption of the memory chip leads to loss of all the data stored in the memory cards.

Sudden power surge, formatting, virus attacks, and sudden removal of memory card from any device are some common factors responsible for corruption of memory card.Additionally, reasons such as uploading and deleting files rapidly when the card is full and capturing photos when the camera is on the low battery could lead to the corruption of memory card ultimately leading to loss of the data stored in the chip.

Therefore, the risk of losing data due to the corruption of memory chips hampers the growth of the market.

Companies in the memory chip market are developing chips with major technological changes that contribute to the growth of demand for memory chips.Researchers are creating memory chips that can store and process the data, reducing the time and energy required to transfer data and increase the speed of processors.

For instance, Samsung Electronics announced the mass production of fifth-generation V-NAND memory chips that transfer data faster and additionally has the fastest data write speed at 500-microseconds (?s).This write speed is a 30% improvement over the previous generation, and the read-time has significantly reduced to 50?s.

Technological advances reducing the data transfer time and energy contribute to the growth of the market.

In January 2019, Micron Technology Inc., a company engaged in the production of computers, semiconductors, and other related products, acquired the remaining 49% stake in IM Flash Technologies, LLC, a semiconductor company, from Intel Corp for $1.5 billion. Following the transaction, Micron Technology holds 100% stake in IM Flash Technologies. IM Flash Technologies develop and manufacture 3D XPoint memory chips. This acquisition enables Micron to accelerate its research and development (R&D) and optimize its manufacturing plan for 3D XPoint.

The countries covered in the semiconductors and related devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


