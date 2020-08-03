Semiconductor Metrology / Inspection Equipment Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)

The semiconductor metrology/inspection equipment market is expected to register a growth at a CAGR of 20. 25% in the forecast period 2020-2025. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, in 2020, the expected market size of semiconductors would be USD 433.

03 billion.



- As integrated circuits (IC) are incorporated into more and more products, the demand for lower costs, high-performance devices is increasing. To design and manufacture a high-performance IC cost-effectively, a various parameter associated with the manufacturing process is needed to be controlled such as film thicknesses and material properties must be accurate, uniform and controlled, linewidths and edge profile must fall within limits, and the device should be free of defects that affect yield. Thus, semiconductor metrology/ inspection is integral for controlling semiconductor manufacturing processes.

- Moreover, the trend toward the multiple layer measurement is increasing due to the use of cluster deposition systems, where there is no opportunity for single layer measurement to exist is driving the market. Also, the fab manufacturers are shifting process monitors from bare wafers to production wafers due to higher cost and inspection challenges faced by the Miniaturization of wafers.

- According to Open Forum for Semiconductor Professionals study, in 2017, wafer front end equipment revenues from memory suppliers reached USD 27.8 billion, up 63.5% from revenues of USD 17.0 billion in 2016.

- But, According to The Information Network’s report “Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Manufacturing,” for the first three quarters of 2018, wafer front end equipment revenues increased 19.4% compared to 26.7% for metrology/inspection companies. Statistical Process Control for semiconductor manufacturing enables a company to maximize yield and quality by merely sampling a small number of wafers out of thousands processed daily. Thus, the revenue growth in metrology/inspection systems lags the growth in overall equipment.

- With the recent outbreak of COVID -19, the industry has been impacted by supply chain and manufacturing disruption. According to EE Times, European semiconductor companies are facing production issues as customers have shut down operations.

- Many companies such as LAM, Applied Material, and TSMC are revising their estimates due to the shutdown of their manufacturing operations. This suggests that equipment will not ship or be installed, and other supplier or semiconductor manufacturing facilities will need to shutter for weeks or more to comply with government shutdown requests, and end demand might slow, which would have an impact on the supply chain

- But according to some reports, China is recovering with all operation running amid the crisis. For instance, Huawei has 90% worker back online in china, that appears the Chinese manufacturing engines are starting to rev up again. According to SEMI, there will be a moderate recovery of global fab equipment spending in 2020, growing 3% with a jump to 14% growth in 2021.



Key Market Trends

Thin Film Metrology to Witness Significant Growth



- Thin-film metrology is very essential in semiconductor devices and nanodevices. It can monitor metrological capabilities such as thickness sensitivity, good precision, have composition. Its analysis capabilities have small spot sizes for wafer edge characterization and good throughput.

- There are different methods that are incorporated in thin-film metrology, such as advanced model-based analysis that works by comparing the theoretical model of the sample film stack to an actual measurement signal, as seen by the profiler. This technology measures topography, thickness, and substrate topography for single-layer films from 50 – 2000 nm in seconds.

- In July 2019, SENTECH Instruments presented SENDURO MEMS for fully automatic metrology quality control in sensor and MEMS production. The SENDURO MEMS provides reliable and precise measurement of thin-film stacks, using spectroscopic reflectometry and ellipsometry. It also allows the handling of double-side wafers. Also, Edge grip wafer handling with small edge exclusion is optionally available for 100 mm, 150 mm, and 200 mm wafers.

- In May 2019, SemiGen‘s also announced it’s ion beam milling technology, which is a dry etching thin-film circuit manufacturing technique in which the ions of inert gas are accelerated from an ion source into the surface of the substrate in order to remove the metals.



Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth



- Asia-Pacific is one of the prominent regions for the semiconductor industry in regards to manufacturing and usage. According to SIA, Asia Pacific is the largest regional semiconductor market, and China is the largest single-country market.

- The vast majority of semiconductor demand is driven by products purchased by consumers such as laptops or communication devices such as smartphones which are increasing in the region thus driving the markets. For instance, according to ITU, number of mobile cellular subscriptions in China in 2018 was 1641.15 million.

- Many companies are offering new products with development and innovation in the semiconductor metrology/inspection equipment market. For instance, in July 2019, Nova announced the launch of Nova PRIZM, its newest standalone Optical CD system targeted at the most complex device manufacturing across the frontend semiconductor segments. Nova PRIZM combines revolutionary Spectral Interferometry (SI) technology, a powerful new capability for CD metrology, with multi-channel optical technology to extract unique information from the measuring device, inaccessible by traditional optical CD technics

- Moreover, RTEC developed a new product, NovusEdge, for bare wafer edge and backside inspection. Edge die yield is becoming more critical as semiconductor manufacturing fabs attempt to save costs by reducing the wafer edge exclusion to produce a larger number of yielding die per wafer.



Competitive Landscape

The semiconductor metrology inspection equipment market is consolidated due to the presence of a few companies offering the solutions. Some of the recent developments by the companies are as follows:

- February 2020 - Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division has launched Captura, an coordinate measuring machine (CMM) that offers a cost-effective solution for multisensor measurement of small to medium parts. Captura CMMs run Metus metrology software, which has its roots Hexagon’s flagship PC-DMIS metrology software that delivers the highest standard of precision measurement.

- December 2019 - Precision Optical made strategic investments into thin-film coating capital equipment. It acquired a new Perkin Elmer Lambda 1050 spectrophotometer equipped with the Total Absolute Measurement System (TAMS). This will provide them with incredible spectral inspection capability from 175-3300nm and strengthens it’s overall metrology capabilities.



