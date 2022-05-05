Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size to Surpass US$ 141.6 BN by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market size is projected to surpass around US$ 141.6 billion by 2030 and growing at a CAGR of 7.69% from 2022 to 2030.

London, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market was estimated at US$ 72.69 billion in 2021. The spike in demand for consumer electronics is one of the primary reasons driving the growth of the worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. There is a growing demand for advanced and miniaturized semiconductor components and parts in the consumer electronics industry. Furthermore, technological developments and the adoption of innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain are boosting the worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment market's growth and development.

Furthermore, technical improvements in extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment will drive the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. Manufacturing of consumer electronics is one of the most important uses of semiconductor equipment and devices. Furthermore, the increased use of smartphones and wearable devices is fueling the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

Regional Snapshot

Asia-Pacific is the largest segment for semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in terms of region.China is dominating the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in the Asia-Pacific region. The existence of significant industry players, particularly in rising nations like China and Japan, is propelling the region’s semiconductor manufacturing equipment market forward. Japan and Korea were the top exporters of semiconductor manufacturing equipment in 2016, according to the International Trade Administration. As a result, the market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment is likely to grow in coming years.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 72.69 Billion

CAGR

7.69% from 2022 to 2030

Revenue Forecast by 2028

USD 122.1 Billion

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 to 2030

Companies Covered

Tokyo Electron Limited, Applied Materials Inc., Lam Research Corporation, ASML, KLA Corporation, Dainippon Screen Group, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, ASM International, Ferrotec Holdings Corporation, Canon Machinery Inc.

Europe region is the fastest growing region in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. The UK holds the highest market share in the Europe semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. The expansion of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in Europe is being fueled by rising investments in semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Furthermore, solid trade links with other countries are contributing towards the growth of Europe semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

Report Highlights

  • On the basis of equipment type, front end equipment segment holds the largest market share in the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. In the worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry, there are various market players selling front end equipment. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, semiconductor development and production account for the majority of chip value. As a result, this element is propelling the segment forward.

  • On the basis of dimension, 3D segment holds the largest market share in the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. Technological advancements in semiconductor device and equipment production are one of the primary drivers driving the segment's growth. In the semiconductor manufacturing equipment sector, 3D integrated circuits are widely employed.

  • On the basis of application, semiconductor fabrication plant/foundry segment holds the largest market share in the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. In industries such as medical devices, consumer electronics, and automobiles, the demand for semiconductors is quickly increasing. This is pushing the adoption of semiconductor manufacturing equipment in semiconductor fabrication plants and foundries.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing government initiatives

The semiconductors are largely used in the manufacturing and production process of various consumer electronics. Therefore, the government all around the world is highly investing in semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry. The government is also providing tax benefits to the manufacturers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. As a result, the growing government initiatives are driving the growth and development of global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

Restraints

Supply chain disruptions

There are many members involved in the supply chain of semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. But due to the coronavirus outbreak, the supply chain of semiconductor manufacturing equipment market was hampered to greater extent. Thus, this type of situations restricts the expansion of global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market during the projected period.

Opportunities

Surge indemand for semiconductor fabrication facilities

As per the SEMI’s World Fab Forecast issued in June 2021, semiconductor manufacturers began building 19 new high volume fabs in 2021, with another 10 high volume fabs expected to be built in 2022. Thus, the demand for semiconductor fabrication facilities is growing, which is providing lucrative opportunities for the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

Challenges

Complex process of manufacturing semiconductor equipment

The manufacturing facilities for semiconductor must be located in a clean surrounding. In addition, the supply of semiconductor manufacturing equipment should be done without any kind of defects. The adoption of innovative technologies can speed up the process of semiconductor manufacturing. As a result, complex process of manufacturing semiconductor equipment is the biggest challenge for the growth of global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market over the forecast period.

Recent Developments

  • Applied Materials Inc. and BE Semiconductor Industries declared an agreement in October 2020 to create a chip-to-chip interconnect technology that will enable subsystems designs and heterogenous chips such as advanced computing 5G and Artificial Intelligence. It will be the first proven and full hybrid bonding equipment solution.

  • Teradyne and Syntiant Corporation, an artificial intelligence chip firm, successfully sent millions of their microwatt power all over the world.

  • The Berliner Glas Group, including its subsidiaries was acquired by ASML chipmaking equipment manufacturing company in November 2020.

Market Segmentation

By Equipment Type

  • Front end Equipment

    • Lithography Equipment

      • DUV Lithography

      • EUV Lithography

    • Water Surface Conditioning Equipment

      • Etching

      • Chemical Mechanical Planarization

    • Wafer Cleaning Equipment

      • Single-Wafer Spray System

      • Single-Wafer Cryogenic System

      • Batch Immersion Cleaning System

      • Batch Spray Cleaning System

      • Scrubber

    • Deposition Equipment

      • PVD

      • CVD

    • Other

  • Back end Equipment

    • Assembly and Packaging

    • Dicing

    • Metrology

    • Bonding

    • Water Testing

By Dimension

  • 2D

  • 2.5 D

  • 3 D

By Application

  • Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry

  • Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing

  • Test Home

By Product Type

  • Introduction

  • Memory

  • Foundry

  • Logic

  • MPU

  • Discrete

  • Analog, MEMS and Others

By Supply Chain Participant

  • Introduction

  • IDM Firms

  • OSAT Companies

  • Foundries

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

