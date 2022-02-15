Semiconductor Intellectual Property Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the semiconductor intellectual property market are Arm Holdings, Synopsys, Cadence Design Systems, CEVA Inc. , Imagination Technologies, eMemory Technology Incorporated, Rambus, Mentor Graphics, Faraday Technology, Lattice Semiconductor, Achronix Semiconductor, Dolphin Integration, Open-Silicon, Xilinx, Sonics Inc.

The global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market is expected to grow from $5.06 billion in 2021 to $5.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%.
, Fujitsu, MediaTek, VeriSilicon Holdings, Wave computing, Silvaco and Intel.

The global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market is expected to grow from $5.06 billion in 2021 to $5.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market consists of sales of semiconductor intellectual property and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide integrated circuit layout design that is the intellectual property of its creator or party.Semiconductor IP is a piece of design that is a reusable unit of logic or functionality or a layout of a design that is developed with the idea of licensing it to many vendors for using it as a building block in different chip designs.

There is a license fee for its usage or royalty for every device made using that piece of IP.

The main types of design IP in semiconductor intellectual property (IP) are processor IP, interface IP, memory IP, and others.The processor IP offers an intellectual property right for the design of the processor.

Processors are typically produced in the form of soft IP and analog blocks.The different IP cores involve softcore, hardcore and include various revenue sources such as royalty, licensing.

It is implemented in several sectors such as consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, healthcare, and others.

The growing adoption of connected devices is expected to contribute to the growth of the semiconductor IP market in the forecast period.Physical objects that can communicate with one another and other systems over the internet are referred to as connected devices.

Internet of Things (IoT) is generally referred to as connected devices.These are physical objects that connect with other devices through the internet or various ways such as WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth, mobile networks.

IoT devices are manufactured using electronics such as semiconductors, microprocessors, and other chips. According to Norton, a US-based antivirus and anti-malware software developing company estimates that in 2021 there are around 11.6 billion IoT devices used, and it will grow to 21 billion IoT devices by 2025. The growing adoption of connected devices or IoT devices will drive the semiconductor IP market.

New technology launches are a key trend gaining popularity in the semiconductor IP market.Key players in the market are focusing on new technological innovations to maintain a comparative advantage over competitors in the industry.

For example, in June 2020, Imagination Technologies, a UK-based semiconductor company, announced the launch of IMG iEW400, the latest IP based on Ensigma Wi-Fi technology.The iEW400 integrates RF and baseband and is intended for low-power and battery-powered applications such as the internet of things (IoT), wearables, and wearables.

Further, in February 2020, Synopsys, a US-based electronic design automation company that focuses on silicon design and verification, silicon intellectual property, and software security and quality announced the launch of a new DesignWare ARC communications IP subsystem for wireless narrowband IoT designs. The DesignWare ARC IoT Communications IP Subsystem has a low-power ARC EM11D Processor for effective RISC and DSP performance, which is crucial for IoT applications that require low-bandwidth connectivity.

In September 2020, NVIDIA, a US-based semiconductor company acquired Arm Limited from SoftBank Group Corp (SBG) and the SoftBank Vision Fund, for $40 billion.Under this deal, NVIDIA will expand Arm’s IP licensing portfolio with NVIDIA technology.

Arm Limited is a UK-based company offering semiconductor IP.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market in 2021.North America was the second-largest market in the semiconductor intellectual property market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the semiconductor intellectual property market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


