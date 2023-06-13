BE Semiconductor Industries (AMS:BESI) Knows How To Allocate Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So, when we ran our eye over BE Semiconductor Industries' (AMS:BESI) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for BE Semiconductor Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = €254m ÷ (€1.1b - €161m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, BE Semiconductor Industries has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured BE Semiconductor Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering BE Semiconductor Industries here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

It's hard not to be impressed by BE Semiconductor Industries' returns on capital. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 27% and the business has deployed 24% more capital into its operations. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 27%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If BE Semiconductor Industries can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that BE Semiconductor Industries has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 312% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Like most companies, BE Semiconductor Industries does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

