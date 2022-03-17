Semi truck load hits, damages overpass on I-5 in Fife, causing traffic delays

Drivers going north Thursday morning on Interstate 5 in Fife likely ran into heavy traffic. The interstate was reduced to three lanes after a semi truck with too tall a load struck and damaged an overpass.

The incident was reported at about 9:15 a.m. at the 54th Avenue East overpass, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Washington State Patrol trooper Robert Reyer said an excavator carried by a semi truck hit the overpass, causing some structural damage.

WSDOT said the lane closures caused traffic backups beyond the Puyallup River bridge. Drivers were encouraged to delay travel through the area.

The 54th Avenue East overpass was closed as a result of the incident. WSDOT said inspectors went to check on the damage to determine next steps. The excavator hit the overpass in several spots. At about 10:40 a.m., crews were working on removing loose debris

WSDOT did not have an estimated time the lane closures and overpass closure would end.

Reyer said the semi truck carrying the excavator didn’t stop after hitting the overpass. Troopers located it and stopped it on Interstate 5 in King County at Interstate 405. He said the driver received a ticket for $159.