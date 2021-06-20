The semi-annual Tory Burch sale has arrived with huge price cuts on purses, flats and more
When it comes to sales, Amazon Prime Day 2021 is the one to bookmark if you’ve got your heart set on a new Kindle, smart speaker or pair of headphones—but when it comes to fashion, the best deals are more likely than not going to come straight from your favorite designers. Case in point? Tory Burch. The site’s famous Semi-Annual Sale is back, with an extra 25% off already-discounted items, making for tons of must-have deals.
To get the savings, simply enter coupon code EXTRA in your cart at checkout to save on qualifying items (marked as such) through Monday, July 5.
You can get a leather Tory Burch purse, for instance, like this Perry small triple-compartment tote, for as low as $157 with the code from its typical $298 price tag. This luxe bag, which has nearly 200 near-perfect 4.9-star reviews, is a customer favorite, with buyers praising its spacious interior for its smaller size—for context, that's big enough to hold a 7-inch tablet. In fact, many called it the "perfect everyday bag."
The brand's famous flats, meanwhile, including these popular charm ballet flats, once $268, fall to $120 with the same code. Made of goatskin leather, they come in three different neutral colors and feature a beveled double "T" logo. They boast a cushioned insole for added comfort, too—just note that Tory Burch shoes tend to run on the smaller size, so you may want to consider sizing up.
Check out all the rest of our top picks from this savings event below!
The best deals to buy from the semi-annual Tory Burch sale
Tory Burch purses
Get the Tory Burch Kira Leather Chevron Phone Crossbody from $150 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $156 to $178)
Get the Tory Burch Walker Leather Double-Zip Crossbody for $157 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $191)
Get the Tory Burch Perry Small Leather Triple-Compartment Tote Bag for $157 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $141)
Get the Tory Burch Robinson Leather Convertible Shoulder Bag for $180 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $218)
Get the Tory Burch McGraw Woven Plaid Camera Bag for $180 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $168)
Get the Tory Burch Kira Leather Chevron Small Camera Bag for $187 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $171)
Get the Tory Burch Perry Printed Canvas Triple-Compartment Bag for $195 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $173)
Get the Tory Burch Walker Leather Satchel for $225 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $203)
Get the Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Leather Saddlebag for $315 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $383)
Get the Tory Burch McGraw Leather Floral Woven Shopper Tote for $337 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $561)
Tory Burch shoes
Get the Tory Burch Square-Toe Flip-Flops for $37 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $31)
Get the Tory Burch Minnie Flip-Flops for $52 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $46)
Get the Tory Burch Manon Calfskin Sandals for $82 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $76)
Get the Tory Burch Minnie Leather Travel Ballet Flats from $90 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $103 to $148)
Get the Tory Burch Ines Espadrilles for $105 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $93)
Get the Tory Burch Howell Court Suede and Calfskin Ruffle Sneakers for $105 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $123)
Get the Tory Burch Slip-On Leather Metallic Sneakers for $105 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $93)
Get the Tory Burch Miller Suede Metal-Logo Loafers for $120 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $178)
Get the Tory Burch Charm Goatskin Ballet Flats for $120 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $148)
Get the Tory Burch Howell Court Striped Calfskin Sneakers for $120 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $78)
Get the Tory Burch Suede Slingback Espadrilles for $127 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $151)
Tory Burch accessories
Get the Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Silicone Phone Case for $30 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $88)
Get the Tory Burch Robinson Leather Snake Card Case for $60 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $68)
Get the Tory Burch Evil Eye Chain Bracelet for $75 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $73)
Get the Tory Burch Perry Leather Bi-Fold Wallet for $75 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $93)
Get the Tory Burch Kira Leather Chevon Jewelry Box for $82 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $96)
Get the Tory Burch Fleming Leather Soft Glazed Zip Continental Wallet for $127 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $151)
Get the Tory Burch Phipps Leather 42mm Watch for $149 (Save $101)
Get the Tory Burch Roxanne 18K Gold Inlay Statement Bracelet for $180 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $218)
Get the Tory Burch Phipps Stainless-Steel Watch for $199 (Save $96)
Tory Burch clothes
Get the Tory Burch Embellished Dress for $112 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $316)
Get the Tory Burch Basket-Weave T-Shirt Dress for $120 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $108)
Get the Tory Burch Tweed Pencil Dress for $150 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $448)
Get the Tory Burch Ruffle Wrap Dress for $150 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $348)
Get the Tory Burch Long Ruffle Dress for $180 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $218)
Get the Tory Burch Artist Dress for $187 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $311)
Shop the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale
