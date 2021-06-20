The semi-annual Tory Burch sale has arrived with huge price cuts on purses, flats and more

Brighten up your summer wardrobe with a brightly hued bag.

When it comes to sales, Amazon Prime Day 2021 is the one to bookmark if you’ve got your heart set on a new Kindle, smart speaker or pair of headphones—but when it comes to fashion, the best deals are more likely than not going to come straight from your favorite designers. Case in point? Tory Burch. The site’s famous Semi-Annual Sale is back, with an extra 25% off already-discounted items, making for tons of must-have deals.

To get the savings, simply enter coupon code EXTRA in your cart at checkout to save on qualifying items (marked as such) through Monday, July 5.

You can get a leather Tory Burch purse, for instance, like this Perry small triple-compartment tote, for as low as $157 with the code from its typical $298 price tag. This luxe bag, which has nearly 200 near-perfect 4.9-star reviews, is a customer favorite, with buyers praising its spacious interior for its smaller size—for context, that's big enough to hold a 7-inch tablet. In fact, many called it the "perfect everyday bag."

The brand's famous flats, meanwhile, including these popular charm ballet flats, once $268, fall to $120 with the same code. Made of goatskin leather, they come in three different neutral colors and feature a beveled double "T" logo. They boast a cushioned insole for added comfort, too—just note that Tory Burch shoes tend to run on the smaller size, so you may want to consider sizing up.

