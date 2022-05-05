Semcorp to invest $916 million to make EV battery materials in Ohio

May 5 (Reuters) - Semcorp, a Shanghai-based producer of electric vehicle battery materials, plans to invest $916 million in a manufacturing plant in Sidney, Ohio, the company said Thursday.

The facility will make separator film for EV batteries. Semcorp, also known as Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology Co, is the world's largest maker of separator film, a key component in batteries.

The company, which is listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange in China, said the Ohio plant will employ nearly 1,200. It did not provide a timeline for construction or production.

Sidney is located in western Ohio, about 35 miles north of Dayton. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Andrea Ricci)