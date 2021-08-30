Sema4 to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sema4 (Nasdaq: SMFR), an AI-driven genomic and clinical data intelligence platform company, today announced that Eric Schadt, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Isaac Ro, Chief Financial Officer will participate at the following virtual investor conferences:



Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat on Friday, September 10th at 8:40 a.m. ET

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat on Monday, September 13th at 9:30 a.m. ET

Live and archived webcasts of the events will be available on the “Events” section of the Sema4 investor relations website at https://ir.sema4.com/.

About Sema4

Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. Sema4 is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Centrellis™, our innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all.

For more information, please visit sema4.com and connect with Sema4 on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Investor Relations Contact:

Joel Kaufman

Sema4

investors@sema4.com

Media contact:

Radley Moss

Sema4

radley.moss@sema4.com



