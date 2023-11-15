Selwyn Township is for the birds, and that’s a good thing

Selwyn has officially been crowned as one of Canada’s best places to live — for birds.

The community is one of seven municipalities to recently be certified under Nature Canada’s Bird Friendly Cities and Towns program. The city of Richmond Hill, ON, has become the 24th municipality in the county to earn the distinction, while Selwyn, along with the towns of Devon, AB, and Hudson, QC, also made the list for the 2023 fall season, becoming the newest additions to Nature Canada’s Bird Friendly Town Certification standard.

The Bird Friendly City and Towns Certification Program was developed by Nature Canada and its partners to encourage Canadian municipalities of all populations and sizes to become safer places for birds to live. The aim of the program is to ultimately reverse the ongoing trend of decreasing bird populations across the country, while helping to foster biodiversity in towns and cities so that birds can thrive.

Toronto, Calgary and London — the first three cities certified as Bird Friendly in 2021 — successfully renewed their certification status under the program.

The latest additions to the program bring the country-wide total of Bird Friendly municipalities to 24.

Due to climate change, pesticide use and the loss of habitats, the populations of birds, which play a key role in keeping ecosystems healthy,are declining at an “alarming rate,” according to Nature Canada. As urban expansion continues, the environmental organization is urging municipalities to “act quickly” to preserve and protect bird populations.

For a town or city to be certified as Bird Friendly, volunteer teams are established and community members work together to monitor and safeguard their local bird populations.

Carly Davenport is the founder of Bird Friendly Selwyn, a group that helped Selwyn reach the milestone.

“On behalf of the Selwyn Bird Team, we are so proud of the certification and all the hard work that went into it,” said Davenport.

“Programs like these empower community members to protect the biodiversity around us. The goal of maintaining or improving certification status year after year allows Bird Teams to advocate with their municipal governments to ensure meaningful conservation initiatives are implemented. We hope that in Selwyn, we can be a part of lasting policy change to protect birds,” continued Davenport.

Selwyn Township Mayor Sherry Senis said the municipality has introduced new programs while taking on various projects to fight climate change and make the area more sustainable.

“From the introduction of countertop composters to the installation of EV chargers and becoming a certified Bee Friendly Community, this Bird Friendly City Certification is another step towards becoming a greener community,” said Senis.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner